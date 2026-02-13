Seven Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Hosakote-Dabaspete Highway In Karnataka
Seven people died after a bike, a car and a mini truck collided on the Hosakote–Dabaspete highway; bodies were shifted to the hospital.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST
Bengaluru Rural: Seven people were killed on the spot in a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle, an SUV and a mini truck on the Hoskote-Dabaspete highway in Karnataka on Friday morning.
The crash occurred near M Satyavara village in Hoskote taluk. Police said an SUV travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli allegedly rammed a motorcycle from behind.
Following the initial impact, the SUV driver is suspected to have lost control and crashed into a mini truck. Another car was also dragged into the wreckage, triggering a severe pile-up.
Six occupants of the SUV and the motorcycle rider died on the spot. The deceased are believed to be residents of Kothanur in Bengaluru, though their identities are yet to be confirmed.
Hosakote Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Mallesh and other officials visited the scene and inspected the spot. The bodies have been shifted to the Hosakote Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The mini truck overturned in the aftermath of the collision, crushing the vehicles and scattering parts across the road.
A case was registered and an investigation is underway, they added.
More information is awaited on this.
