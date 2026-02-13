ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Hosakote-Dabaspete Highway In Karnataka

Bengaluru Rural: Seven people were killed on the spot in a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle, an SUV and a mini truck on the Hoskote-Dabaspete highway in Karnataka on Friday morning.

The crash occurred near M Satyavara village in Hoskote taluk. Police said an SUV travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli allegedly rammed a motorcycle from behind.

Following the initial impact, the SUV driver is suspected to have lost control and crashed into a mini truck. Another car was also dragged into the wreckage, triggering a severe pile-up.