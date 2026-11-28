Eight Killed, Four Injured After Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal
Locals said the incident took place near Kalwadhi village on the Rikhnikhal-Satpuli road when the vehicle, travelling from Rikhnikhal to Bhangalwad, went out of control.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Pauri Garhwal: Eight people died and four sustained injuries after a car with 12 passengers went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge under the jurisdiction of the Rikhnikhal police station in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Saturday, police said.
Locals said the incident took place near Kalwadhi village on the Rikhnikhal-Satpuli road when the vehicle was travelling from Rikhnikhal to Bhangalwad village.
Upon receiving the information, officials from Rikhnikhal, Lansdowne, and Kotdwar police stations were sent to the spot for a relief and rescue operation.
Police said the women passengers were members of a local self-help group and went to Rikhnikhal to submit applications for the state government's Baini-Bhuli scheme.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem following the completion of formal inquest procedures, police said, adding that the cause of the accident is not yet known.
Expressing grief over the incidnet, Chief Minister Puskar Singh Dhami said in a social media post, "I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching accident. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give their grief-stricken families the strength to bear this immense sorrow."
पौड़ी गढ़वाल के कलवाड़ी, रिखणीखाल में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। इस हृदयविदारक दुर्घटना में दिवंगत हुए लोगों के शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को इस असीम दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। जिला प्रशासन को तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में तेजी लाने तथा घायलों को समुचित उपचार उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। साथ ही, गंभीर रूप से घायल व्यक्तियों को एयरलिफ्ट कर उच्च चिकित्सा केंद्रों में पहुंचाने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं। ईश्वर से सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 28, 2026
Dhami said he has directed the district administration to reach the accident site immediately, expedite relief and rescue operations, and ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment.
"I have also directed that seriously injured individuals be airlifted to advanced medical centres. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all those injured," he said.
Four Killed in Moradabad Accident
Meanwhile, four people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed and 10 others were injured when an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus collided head-on with a sugarcane-laden trolley amid dense fog here on Saturday morning, police said.
The accident occurred around 5.30 am near Ladawali village under Chhajlet police station, on Kanth Road. The bus was travelling from Bijnor towards Moradabad, while the tractor-trolley was coming from the opposite direction.
The two vehicles collided head-on ahead of a petrol pump near the village, apparently due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to the district hospital. Three of the injured are said to be in critical condition.
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