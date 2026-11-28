ETV Bharat / state

Eight Killed, Four Injured After Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

The damaged vehicle in the gorge after the accident. ( ANI )

Pauri Garhwal: Eight people died and four sustained injuries after a car with 12 passengers went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge under the jurisdiction of the Rikhnikhal police station in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on Saturday, police said.

Locals said the incident took place near Kalwadhi village on the Rikhnikhal-Satpuli road when the vehicle was travelling from Rikhnikhal to Bhangalwad village.

Upon receiving the information, officials from Rikhnikhal, Lansdowne, and Kotdwar police stations were sent to the spot for a relief and rescue operation.

Police said the women passengers were members of a local self-help group and went to Rikhnikhal to submit applications for the state government's Baini-Bhuli scheme.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem following the completion of formal inquest procedures, police said, adding that the cause of the accident is not yet known.

Expressing grief over the incidnet, Chief Minister Puskar Singh Dhami said in a social media post, "I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching accident. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at His divine feet and give their grief-stricken families the strength to bear this immense sorrow."

Dhami said he has directed the district administration to reach the accident site immediately, expedite relief and rescue operations, and ensure that the injured receive proper medical treatment.