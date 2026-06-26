ETV Bharat / state

8 Killed As Coal-Laden Truck Hits Vehicle Carrying Band Troupe In Jharkhand's Ramgarh; Locals Block NH

Ramgarh: At least eight persons were killed after a coal-laden truck collided with a passenger vehicle on Ramgarh-Bokaro main road near Lari-Barlanga in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district late on Thursday night.

As per police, preliminary findings suggest that the truck entered the wrong side of the road while attempting to overtake another vehicle and crashed into the passenger vehicle carrying members of a band-tasha troupe. The impact was so severe that the passenger vehicle was completely mangled.

Police said all eight occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured and were rushed to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital. Doctors declared seven of them dead, while one critically injured person was referred to Ranchi for further treatment. However, the patient could not be saved.

Seven Killed As Coal-Laden Truck Hits Vehicle Carrying Band Troupe In Jharkhand's Ramgarh; Locals Block NH (ETV Bharat)

The victims were associated with a band-tasha group. According to locals, two people from Balsagara had gone to Marang Marcha village and were returning with six other troupe members when the incident occurred.