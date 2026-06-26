8 Killed As Coal-Laden Truck Hits Vehicle Carrying Band Troupe In Jharkhand's Ramgarh; Locals Block NH
A road accident involving a truck and a passenger vehicle claimed eight lives in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Thursday night, triggering protest by irate villagers.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:31 AM IST|
Updated : June 26, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Ramgarh: At least eight persons were killed after a coal-laden truck collided with a passenger vehicle on Ramgarh-Bokaro main road near Lari-Barlanga in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district late on Thursday night.
As per police, preliminary findings suggest that the truck entered the wrong side of the road while attempting to overtake another vehicle and crashed into the passenger vehicle carrying members of a band-tasha troupe. The impact was so severe that the passenger vehicle was completely mangled.
Police said all eight occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured and were rushed to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital. Doctors declared seven of them dead, while one critically injured person was referred to Ranchi for further treatment. However, the patient could not be saved.
The victims were associated with a band-tasha group. According to locals, two people from Balsagara had gone to Marang Marcha village and were returning with six other troupe members when the incident occurred.
While identity of the deceased is yet to be revealed, Pintu, a person associated with the troupe, said six of the victims are from Marang Marcha and two from Balsagara.
Ramgarh Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar said, "Eight victims were brought to the hospital. Seven persons succumbed to the injuries, while one person was shifted to Ranchi as the condition was critical. The bodies have been sent for post mortem."
Ramgarh SDPO Alok Ranjan said initial investigation suggests that the truck entered the wrong lane before hitting the passenger vehicle. We are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the accident, he added.
Meanwhile, the accident triggered outrage among local residents and the victims' families, who blocked the Ramgarh-Bokaro highway, causing long traffic jams on both sides of the road. Soon, heavy police force was deployed, with senior officials pacifying the mob for restoration of normal traffic movement.
Thursday night's accident has once again raised concerns over road safety in the area as locals stated that 10 people have lost their lives at the same location within the last four days. Describing it as a major black spot, they have demanded safety measures at the accident-prone stretch to prevent further loss of lives.
A manhunt has been launched to trace the driver of the truck. Further investigation into the accident is underway.
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