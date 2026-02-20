Seven Killed After Truck Loses Control At Kumbh Ghat In Gujarat's Valsad
According to officials, the truck, which was travelling from Nashik to Surat, reportedly suffered a brake failure while coming downhill.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Valsad: Seven people were killed on Friday in a tragic road accident at Kumbh Ghat in Kaprada taluka of Gujarat's Valsad district after a truck allegedly lost control while descending the ghat and rammed into a tractor and an Eco car ahead of it.
According to officials, the truck, which was travelling from Nashik to Surat, suffered a brake failure while coming downhill. The driver lost control, first hitting a tractor and then crashing into an Eco car moving ahead. The car overturned after getting hit.
Five occupants of the Eco car died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.
The victims were residents of Amba Jungle village in Kaprada taluka and were reportedly on their way to Nana Ponda when the accident occurred. Local residents rushed to the scene after the collision and helped pull out the injured passengers. Emergency services were alerted, and ambulances were called to transport the injured to hospital.
Police said six of the deceased have been identified, while one girl was initially difficult to identify due to the severity of her injuries. She was later believed to be a resident of Piprauti village, though officials said further verification is underway.
List of the Deceased
- Ganeshbhai Lachiyabhai Misal
- Nareshbhai Kishanbhai Pawar
- Vinod Anaji Raut
- Ramila Shivram Mangi
- Shivram Lhanu Mangi
- Krishna Mahadhu Gangoda
- One unidentified girl
Kaprada MLA Jitubhai Chaudhary visited the hospital to console the bereaved families. Calling it a "very tragic incident", he said the victims were travelling in the Eco car when a truck coming from behind rammed into them near a turn at Kumbh Ghat, pushing their vehicle into another damaged truck ahead. "Five people died on the spot and two passed away during treatment," he said.
Several accidents have been reported earlier along the Kumbh Ghat stretch near Kastonia. Locals say that while descending the steep section, heavy vehicles often face brake or steering failure, or lose balance due to overloading, leading to frequent mishaps. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
