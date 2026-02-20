ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed After Truck Loses Control At Kumbh Ghat In Gujarat's Valsad

Valsad: Seven people were killed on Friday in a tragic road accident at Kumbh Ghat in Kaprada taluka of Gujarat's Valsad district after a truck allegedly lost control while descending the ghat and rammed into a tractor and an Eco car ahead of it.

According to officials, the truck, which was travelling from Nashik to Surat, suffered a brake failure while coming downhill. The driver lost control, first hitting a tractor and then crashing into an Eco car moving ahead. The car overturned after getting hit.

Five occupants of the Eco car died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

The victims were residents of Amba Jungle village in Kaprada taluka and were reportedly on their way to Nana Ponda when the accident occurred. Local residents rushed to the scene after the collision and helped pull out the injured passengers. Emergency services were alerted, and ambulances were called to transport the injured to hospital.