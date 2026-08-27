Seven Killed, 8 Injured As Private Bus Collides With Auto-Rickshaw In Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu
The victims from Veluru village were returning home after a birthday party when their auto-rickshaw collided with a Tirupati-bound private bus.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
Chilakaluripet: Seven people were killed and eight others injured after a private travel bus collided with an auto-rickshaw near Adda Road Centre in Chilakaluripet of Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district early Thursday.
The accident occurred around 1 am when the private bus, travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati, collided with the auto-rickshaw near Kala Mandir Junction. The bus had reached the Chilakaluripet bypass to pick up a passenger and was heading to the Narasaraopet bus stand when the collision occurred.
The auto-rickshaw was carrying 15 people who were returning to Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal after attending a birthday celebration at Kondamanjuluru. Seven passengers were killed, while eight others, including four children, were injured.
According to Narasaraopet Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Hanumanth Rao, four people died at the spot. Two succumbed to their injuries at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) and one at Chilakaluripet Government Hospital. The injured were shifted to the two hospitals for treatment.
The deceased were identified as Bonta Babu (62), Bonta Manemma (55), Sampurnamma (70), Lakshmamma (75), Gangamma (50), Choutupalli Suvarta (45) and Mariyamma (45). All the victims were residents of Veluru village.
Residents claimed that the auto-rickshaw driver had consumed excessive alcohol. The Home Minister directed officials to investigate all aspects of the accident, including the circumstances leading to the crash, the bus speed and any negligence by the driver.
CM Expresses Condolences
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the accident and directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. He also asked officials to monitor their health continuously and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the accident and spoke to district officials, directing them to ensure the injured receive proper medical care.
State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha spoke to the Palnadu Additional SP and sought details about the deceased, injured and relief operations. She also directed police to investigate the accident and ensure enforcement of road-safety regulations for private vehicles.
Minister Nara Lokesh expressed deep shock over the deaths, saying it was particularly distressing that people from the same village had lost their lives while returning from a birthday celebration. He directed officials to provide better medical care to the injured and assured that the government would stand by the affected families.
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