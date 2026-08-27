ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed, 8 Injured As Private Bus Collides With Auto-Rickshaw In Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu

A damaged auto-rickshaw after it was hit by a private travel bus near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district. ( ETV Bharat )

Chilakaluripet: Seven people were killed and eight others injured after a private travel bus collided with an auto-rickshaw near Adda Road Centre in Chilakaluripet of Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district early Thursday.

The accident occurred around 1 am when the private bus, travelling from Vijayawada to Tirupati, collided with the auto-rickshaw near Kala Mandir Junction. The bus had reached the Chilakaluripet bypass to pick up a passenger and was heading to the Narasaraopet bus stand when the collision occurred.

The auto-rickshaw was carrying 15 people who were returning to Veluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal after attending a birthday celebration at Kondamanjuluru. Seven passengers were killed, while eight others, including four children, were injured.

According to Narasaraopet Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Hanumanth Rao, four people died at the spot. Two succumbed to their injuries at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) and one at Chilakaluripet Government Hospital. The injured were shifted to the two hospitals for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Bonta Babu (62), Bonta Manemma (55), Sampurnamma (70), Lakshmamma (75), Gangamma (50), Choutupalli Suvarta (45) and Mariyamma (45). All the victims were residents of Veluru village.

Residents claimed that the auto-rickshaw driver had consumed excessive alcohol. The Home Minister directed officials to investigate all aspects of the accident, including the circumstances leading to the crash, the bus speed and any negligence by the driver.