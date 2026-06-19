ETV Bharat / state

Seven Juveniles Held For Murder Of Youth Over Rs 1,500 Loan Dispute In Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg: Police in Chhattisgarh's Durg district have arrested seven juveniles for allegedly murdering a young man over a dispute of Rs 1,500. According to the police investigation, the victim had borrowed Rs 1,500 from the main accused but failed to repay the amount despite repeated demands. Investigators said the accused then allegedly conspired to kill him.

The incident took place on the night of June 17, 2026. Police said the main accused called the victim to a location near a rice mill, where the other accused were already waiting. As soon as the victim arrived, the group allegedly surrounded him. They then attacked him with a heavy stone, crushed his head, are repeatedly stabbed him in the chest, abdomen, and back with a cutter. He died on the spot.

After the murder, the accused allegedly dumped the body into a nearby well in an attempt to destroy evidence before fleeing the scene. The body was recovered on June 18 after police received information about it. A murder investigation was subsequently launched.