Seven Jaldapara Mahouts To Receive 'Gaj Gaurav' Award For Flood Rescue Operations
The seven mahouts being honoured are Bikash Kharia, Rajiv Oraon, Ajibul Haque, Ajit Gabur, Momtaz Alam, Amasur Kharia and Dilip Munda, writes Abhijit Bose.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 12:19 AM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 1:00 AM IST
Jalpaiguri: Seven mahouts (elephant handlers) from the Jaldapara Wildlife Division are set to receive the Centre’s ‘Gaj Gaurav Award 2026’ for their exemplary efforts in rescuing stranded tourists and helping displaced wildlife return to the forest during last year’s floods in North Bengal.
The seven forest department employees will be felicitated on August 13 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, at a ceremony organised by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the occasion of World Elephant Day.
The seven mahouts being honoured are Bikash Kharia, Rajiv Oraon, Ajibul Haque, Ajit Gabur, Momtaz Alam, Amasur Kharia and Dilip Munda.
On October 5 last year, heavy flooding in North Bengal inundated a government tourism facility, which left several tourists stranded. The only wooden bridge connecting the facility to the outside world was washed away by the powerful currents
With access cut off, kumki elephants from Jaldapara National Park, along with their mahouts, were deployed to help rescue the stranded tourists.
The floods destroyed homes and claimed human lives, while wildlife was also severely affected. Nine rhinoceroses from Jaldapara National Park were swept away by the river. The displaced rhinos were located in areas including Cooch Behar, Patlakhawa and Mathabhanga.
A month-long operation was launched to safely guide the animals back to their natural habitat. As many as 19 kumki elephants and their mahouts were deployed during the operation. After nearly a month of sustained efforts, the elephants and their handlers successfully helped return the displaced wildlife to the forest.
Aju Mathew George, a scientist associated with Project Elephant under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, wrote to the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests commending the work carried out by the seven mahouts and their kumki elephants during the floods.
The Forest Department said that when an elephant is rewarded, it is generally given special treats in addition to its regular diet and a day off. For a kumki elephant, a day off also means a day off for its mahout.
“We simply did our best. I never imagined I would receive such an award for our work. Officials thinking of us is a great achievement in itself,” Mahout Ajit Gabur said. Bikash Kharia added, “It feels wonderful. We just did our job; I never expected to receive a prize for it.”
Nandu Roy, secretary of a wildlife conservation organisation, said, “The government awarded the kumki elephants for their work during the floods. We had urged that the mahouts be rewarded alongside the elephants. It is heartening to see seven mahouts receiving this special award from the central government.”
He added that skilled mahouts are essential to the effective functioning of kumki elephants. “A kumki elephant cannot function effectively without a skilled mahout, as it is the mahouts who handle and guide them,” he said.
Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer of the Jaldapara Wildlife Division, said the department was proud of the seven mahouts. “Seven of our mahouts are receiving a special award from the central government. We are proud of the mahouts who handle the kumki elephants at our national park,” Kaswan said.
State Forest Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon also congratulated the awardees. “We are proud of our staff. It is a matter of great joy that seven mahouts of kumki elephants from Jaldapara National Park are being honoured at the national level for their excellent work,” he said.
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