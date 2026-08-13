ETV Bharat / state

Seven Jaldapara Mahouts To Receive 'Gaj Gaurav' Award For Flood Rescue Operations

Jalpaiguri: Seven mahouts (elephant handlers) from the Jaldapara Wildlife Division are set to receive the Centre’s ‘Gaj Gaurav Award 2026’ for their exemplary efforts in rescuing stranded tourists and helping displaced wildlife return to the forest during last year’s floods in North Bengal.

The seven forest department employees will be felicitated on August 13 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, at a ceremony organised by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the occasion of World Elephant Day.

The seven mahouts being honoured are Bikash Kharia, Rajiv Oraon, Ajibul Haque, Ajit Gabur, Momtaz Alam, Amasur Kharia and Dilip Munda.

On October 5 last year, heavy flooding in North Bengal inundated a government tourism facility, which left several tourists stranded. The only wooden bridge connecting the facility to the outside world was washed away by the powerful currents

With access cut off, kumki elephants from Jaldapara National Park, along with their mahouts, were deployed to help rescue the stranded tourists.

The floods destroyed homes and claimed human lives, while wildlife was also severely affected. Nine rhinoceroses from Jaldapara National Park were swept away by the river. The displaced rhinos were located in areas including Cooch Behar, Patlakhawa and Mathabhanga.

A month-long operation was launched to safely guide the animals back to their natural habitat. As many as 19 kumki elephants and their mahouts were deployed during the operation. After nearly a month of sustained efforts, the elephants and their handlers successfully helped return the displaced wildlife to the forest.