Seven Injured In Leopard Attack In Nagpur Residential Area

Nagpur: Seven persons were injured when a leopard entered a residential area and attacked them in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday morning, officials said.

This incident occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, when the leopard turned hostile and attacked the residents after sensing the movement of a lot of people. It was seen struggling to escape from a terrace where it had strayed, as it tried to climb over the parapet. After some effort, it was seen perched.

The forest department received a call about the big cat being spotted at Shiv Nagar in the Pardi area, triggering panic among locals. Five to seven persons were injured in the following attack, Nagpur deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Vinita Vyas, told a news agency.

A forest department and wildlife treatment centre team was sent to the spot immediately to tranquilise the feline and rescue it. The injured persons were shifted to Nagpur Civil Hospital for treatment, she added.