Seven Injured In Leopard Attack In Nagpur Residential Area
DFO Vinita Vyas said a forest department and wildlife treatment centre team tranquilised the feline for rescue. The injured were taken to the civil hospital.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST
Nagpur: Seven persons were injured when a leopard entered a residential area and attacked them in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday morning, officials said.
This incident occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, when the leopard turned hostile and attacked the residents after sensing the movement of a lot of people. It was seen struggling to escape from a terrace where it had strayed, as it tried to climb over the parapet. After some effort, it was seen perched.
The forest department received a call about the big cat being spotted at Shiv Nagar in the Pardi area, triggering panic among locals. Five to seven persons were injured in the following attack, Nagpur deputy conservator of forests (DCF), Vinita Vyas, told a news agency.
A forest department and wildlife treatment centre team was sent to the spot immediately to tranquilise the feline and rescue it. The injured persons were shifted to Nagpur Civil Hospital for treatment, she added.
On November 19, a leopard was rescued from the eastern area of the city. However, no one was reported injured in the incident. In the last two months, a series of incidents of leopards attacking people have been reported from different parts of Maharashtra. Regions of Nashik, Nagpur, Gondia and Raigadh are reeling under fear of leopard straying into and attacking residents, as their frequency has increased.
This issue was also raised in the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly on December 10, where forest minister Ganesh Naik suggested that forest officials should release large numbers of goats to augment the prey base in forests to prevent leopards from entering residential areas in search of food. "Preventive measures are economical too. Otherwise, the state has to pay large sums as compensation to the families of the dead," he had added.
[With agency inputs]
