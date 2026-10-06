7 IEDs Recovered, Destroyed In Chhattisgarh
A joint team comprising Narayanpur Police and the 29th Battalion of the ITBP made the recovery of IEDs.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Narayanpur: Security forces recovered and subsequently destroyed seven IEDs in Chhattisgarh during a combing operation on Monday.
Six pressure cooker IEDs and one pipe-bomb IED were recovered during a search operation, while security forces also seized materials used for manufacturing IEDs. The seized material included a multimeter, a screwdriver, soldering wire, a soldering iron, and three vehicle-opening keys.
A bomb disposal team destroyed the recovered explosive material on the spot. A joint team comprising Narayanpur Police and the 29th Battalion of the ITBP had launched a search operation in the Bhatbeda area on October 5.
Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Patel, 29th Battalion ITBP Commandant Abhishek Sood, and Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Akshay Sabadram supervised the operation.
According to Narayanpur police officials, the joint team recovered six pressure cooker IEDs and one pipe-bomb IED during a search operation in the Bhatbeda area.
With the assistance of the BDS, the security forces destroyed the recovered explosive materials at the site.The joint team conducted a search operation in the Maksoli, Bhatbeda, and Rainar areas.
During the search, security forces spotted some suspicious objects, and the personnel immediately secured the surrounding area and proceeded with a thorough search.
The security forces took possession of the explosive materials and conducted a search operation across the entire area. Earlier, a BDS squad was summoned to the site to destroy the recovered IED. Adhering to necessary safety protocols, the team destroyed the recovered explosive material.
According to Narayanpur police officials, the objective of the joint operation is to “strengthen security arrangements in the region and ensure the safety of the general public.” A tight vigil is being maintained in the sensitive areas.
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