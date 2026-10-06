ETV Bharat / state

7 IEDs Recovered, Destroyed In Chhattisgarh ​

​ Narayanpur: Security forces recovered and subsequently destroyed seven IEDs in Chhattisgarh during a combing operation on Monday.

Six pressure cooker IEDs and one pipe-bomb IED were recovered during a search operation, while security forces also seized materials used for manufacturing IEDs. The seized material included a multimeter, a screwdriver, soldering wire, a soldering iron, and three vehicle-opening keys.

A bomb disposal team destroyed the recovered explosive material on the spot. A joint team comprising Narayanpur Police and the 29th Battalion of the ITBP had launched a search operation in the Bhatbeda area on October 5.

​Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Patel, 29th Battalion ITBP Commandant Abhishek Sood, and Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Akshay Sabadram supervised the operation.

​According to Narayanpur police officials, the joint team recovered six pressure cooker IEDs and one pipe-bomb IED during a search operation in the Bhatbeda area.