Seven Idols Found In Sealed Well During Temple Renovation In Andhra Pradesh
Seven idols recovered from a sealed temple well in Andhra Pradesh highlight hidden heritage practices, with similar recoveries across India pointing to many undiscovered relics.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Eepuru (Andhra Pradesh): Seven metal idols were recovered from a sealed well inside the Sri Bhavanarayana Swamy Temple during renovation work on Tuesday night when workers removed heavy stone slabs covering an old well within the temple premises. Officials from the Endowments, Revenue and Police departments were present during the retrieval process.
Preliminary assessment suggests the idols may be made of Panchaloha, a traditional alloy used in temple sculptures. In addition, three copper plates were found at another location within the premises, indicating possible historical records associated with the temple.
Local MLA G V Anjaneyulu visited the site and inspected the idols. Authorities said further examination will be carried out to determine their age, origin and cultural significance. Temple sources said such wells were historically used to conceal idols during periods of invasion or threat, a practice commonly followed in several ancient temples.
In recent years, similar discoveries were also done in different parts of the country. In Tamil Nadu, idols have been retrieved from temple tanks during desilting operations in districts such as Thanjavur and Tirunelveli. In Karnataka, stone and metal idols have surfaced during temple renovation and infrastructure works near heritage sites. Odisha has also reported instances where idols were found buried near old shrines and riverbanks during excavation.
Experts say these recurring findings point to a larger pattern of deliberate concealment in the past, suggesting that many temples across India may still hold undiscovered artefacts.
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