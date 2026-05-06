ETV Bharat / state

Seven Idols Found In Sealed Well During Temple Renovation In Andhra Pradesh

Eepuru (Andhra Pradesh): Seven metal idols were recovered from a sealed well inside the Sri Bhavanarayana Swamy Temple during renovation work on Tuesday night when workers removed heavy stone slabs covering an old well within the temple premises. Officials from the Endowments, Revenue and Police departments were present during the retrieval process.

Preliminary assessment suggests the idols may be made of Panchaloha, a traditional alloy used in temple sculptures. In addition, three copper plates were found at another location within the premises, indicating possible historical records associated with the temple.

Local MLA G V Anjaneyulu visited the site and inspected the idols. Authorities said further examination will be carried out to determine their age, origin and cultural significance. Temple sources said such wells were historically used to conceal idols during periods of invasion or threat, a practice commonly followed in several ancient temples.