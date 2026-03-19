'Yoga Guru' Among Seven Held With Fake Notes Worth Rs 2.38 Cr In Gujarat
Fake notes worth Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 28 lakh were seized from Ahmedabad and Surat respectively, police said.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Surat: The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch has busted a counterfeit currency racket and arrested seven people, including a woman, recovering fake notes worth around Rs 2.38 crore from their possession on Thursday.
Acting on an intelligence input received on Wednesday, an operation was launched in Ahmedabad. During this, the team intercepted a white Fortuner SUV near the Torrent Power facility in Ahmedabad's Amraiwadi area. Searches revealed bundles of fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 2.10 crore and the car's occupants were taken into custody.
Upon interrogating the accused, a raid was held in Surat, where counterfeit notes worth around Rs 28 lakh, along with printers, laptops, cutting machines, and other equipment were seized, police said.
Police said the accused have been identified as Pradip Jotangiya (an Ashtanga 'Yoga Guru'), Mukesh Thummar, Ashok Dhanji Mavani, Ramesh Balar, Divyesh Rana and Bharat Kakadia. This apart, a woman from Katargam in Surat was also arrested, they added.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had been printing counterfeit currency notes for the past four months in a residential building in Surat. The entire fake currency racket was spearheaded by Mukesh Thummar, who had established necessary infrastructure and procured equipment required for the printing process, police said.
Police said the accused had ordered security-thread paper, featuring markings such as "RBI" and "Bharat", from China via an online platform. Furthermore, photo-editing software and AI-based tools were utilised to enhance the authenticity of the counterfeit notes, they added.
Ahmedabad City Crime Branch DCP Ajit Rajian said the operation has resulted in the dismantling of not only the fake currency supply but the entire printing network behind it. "The accused were attempting to improve the quality of the notes by leveraging technology and international sources. Timely intervention succeeded in averting a major financial catastrophe," Rajian said.
The DCP noted that there is a possibility of both inter-state and international linkages involved in this case, and further investigations are currently underway to explore those connections.
According to the police, counterfeit Rs 500 notes worth approximately Rs 2.10 crore, along with a Fortuner car and a mobile phone, were recovered from Ahmedabad. Later, counterfeit notes worth around Rs 28 lakh, along with printers, laptops, cutting machines, and other equipment, were seized from Surat, they added.
A case has been registered against all the accused at the DCB police station, and further investigations are underway. The police are now working to uncover the gang's other connections and financial trails, the DCP added.
Also Read