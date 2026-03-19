ETV Bharat / state

'Yoga Guru' Among Seven Held With Fake Notes Worth Rs 2.38 Cr In Gujarat

Surat: The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch has busted a counterfeit currency racket and arrested seven people, including a woman, recovering fake notes worth around Rs 2.38 crore from their possession on Thursday.

Acting on an intelligence input received on Wednesday, an operation was launched in Ahmedabad. During this, the team intercepted a white Fortuner SUV near the Torrent Power facility in Ahmedabad's Amraiwadi area. Searches revealed bundles of fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 2.10 crore and the car's occupants were taken into custody.

Upon interrogating the accused, a raid was held in Surat, where counterfeit notes worth around Rs 28 lakh, along with printers, laptops, cutting machines, and other equipment were seized, police said.

Police said the accused have been identified as Pradip Jotangiya (an Ashtanga 'Yoga Guru'), Mukesh Thummar, Ashok Dhanji Mavani, Ramesh Balar, Divyesh Rana and Bharat Kakadia. This apart, a woman from Katargam in Surat was also arrested, they added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had been printing counterfeit currency notes for the past four months in a residential building in Surat. The entire fake currency racket was spearheaded by Mukesh Thummar, who had established necessary infrastructure and procured equipment required for the printing process, police said.