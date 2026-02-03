ETV Bharat / state

Seven Held For Theft Of Rs 20.50 Lakh At Ajit Pawar's Funeral

Baramati: Seven people have been arrested for stealing Rs 20.50 lakh in gold ornaments and cash at the funeral of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Pune's Baramati on January 29, police said. Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash on January 28.

A case has been registered at the Baramati Taluka Police Station, and the accused have been identified as Rajkumar Baburao Athavale, Mohammad Anees, Ejaz Bhagu Miravale, Mohammad Sadiq, Balu alias Dattatraya Baban Dhotre, Tushar Kailas Masal and Nitin Ankush Gaikwad.

The investigation revealed that gold chains and cash belonging to the complainant, Ranjit Balasaheb Jadhav, and witnesses Vishwajit Anil Tupe, Ankush Shantaram Dighe, Prashant Laxman Sapkal, Vikas Kailas Bhagwat, Ranjit Madhukar Bhongale and others were stolen, with their value determined to be approximately over Rs 20 lakhs.

Based on the complaint filed, the police registered a case and launched an investigation based on technical and confidential information and arrested the accused. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gill, Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar, sub-divisional police officer Sudarshan Rathod, and inspector Chandrashekhar Yadav.