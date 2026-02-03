Seven Held For Theft Of Rs 20.50 Lakh At Ajit Pawar's Funeral
A case has been registered at the Baramati Taluka Police Station, and the accused are being interrogated to recover the stolen gold items and cash.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Baramati: Seven people have been arrested for stealing Rs 20.50 lakh in gold ornaments and cash at the funeral of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Pune's Baramati on January 29, police said. Pawar and four others were killed in a plane crash on January 28.
A case has been registered at the Baramati Taluka Police Station, and the accused have been identified as Rajkumar Baburao Athavale, Mohammad Anees, Ejaz Bhagu Miravale, Mohammad Sadiq, Balu alias Dattatraya Baban Dhotre, Tushar Kailas Masal and Nitin Ankush Gaikwad.
The investigation revealed that gold chains and cash belonging to the complainant, Ranjit Balasaheb Jadhav, and witnesses Vishwajit Anil Tupe, Ankush Shantaram Dighe, Prashant Laxman Sapkal, Vikas Kailas Bhagwat, Ranjit Madhukar Bhongale and others were stolen, with their value determined to be approximately over Rs 20 lakhs.
Based on the complaint filed, the police registered a case and launched an investigation based on technical and confidential information and arrested the accused. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gill, Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar, sub-divisional police officer Sudarshan Rathod, and inspector Chandrashekhar Yadav.
A thorough interrogation is underway to recover the stolen items from the accused, and further investigation is being conducted into the matter by Sub-Inspector Yuvraj Patil.
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party legislator Amol Mitkari demanded that the Maharashtra government's flagship Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana be renamed after Ajit Pawar. "Ajitdada was the favourite brother of women in the state. His wrist would be full of rakhis when he travelled across the state during his yatras. The state government would give a true tribute to him if it names the scheme as Ajitdadanchi Ladki Bahin scheme (Ajitdada's Ladki Bahin scheme)," Mitkari said.
The Ladki Bahin scheme, announced by Pawar when he was the finance minister and started in July 2024, assists Rs 1,500 every month to eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 through direct bank transfer.
