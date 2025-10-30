Seven Held For Firing Outside Chhattisgarh Congress Functionary's Office
Rajnandgaon SSP Rajneesh Singh said the prime accused had a long-drawn dispute with the victim and his family over a land in the Masturi area.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 3:39 PM IST
Bilaspur: Seven people were arrested for firing indiscriminately outside a private office of a Congress functionary in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said. Weapons and live ammunition were recovered from the arrested, they added.
The accused include Vishwajit Anant, his father Balram Anant, Arman alias Balamjit, Chahat alias Vikramjit, Mohammad Mustaqeem alias Nafis, Mukhtar, and Mohammad Matin alias Montu, police said.
"A total of seven people, including a minor, were involved in the shooting incident. The Masturi police launched a major operation to apprehend them. They were identified after scanning nearly 100 CCTV footage. Half a dozen teams were deployed to investigate the matter," Rajnandgaon SSP Rajneesh Singh said.
Singh added that the prime accused, Vishwajit Anant, had a longstanding dispute with the victim, Nitesh Singh, and his family over the purchase and sale of land in the Masturi area. Alongside, the battle for political supremacy led to the accused firing at the Congress functionary's office. Both parties have previously filed complaints against each other at the Masturi police station and the Bilaspur Civil Lines police station, he said.
"There was a long-standing rivalry between the duo, alongside political tension. The accused orchestrated the attack with the intention of harming the victim. He supplied the criminals with money and weapons," Singh added.
Singh further said Vishwajit plotted to kill Nitesh and his family and had prior knowledge that the latter sat with his friends inside an office located in front of the Masturi District Panchayat office every evening.
"Therefore, Vishwajit chose the evening time for the crime. He intended to kill the Congress leader on October 25, but the plan didn't fructify. Then, on October 28, at around 6 pm, the bike-borne assailants opened fire at the office, leaving Chandrabhan and Raju Singh injured. Both are undergoing treatment," he added.
Also Read