Seven Held For Firing Outside Chhattisgarh Congress Functionary's Office

Bilaspur: Seven people were arrested for firing indiscriminately outside a private office of a Congress functionary in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said. Weapons and live ammunition were recovered from the arrested, they added.

The accused include Vishwajit Anant, his father Balram Anant, Arman alias Balamjit, Chahat alias Vikramjit, Mohammad Mustaqeem alias Nafis, Mukhtar, and Mohammad Matin alias Montu, police said.

"A total of seven people, including a minor, were involved in the shooting incident. The Masturi police launched a major operation to apprehend them. They were identified after scanning nearly 100 CCTV footage. Half a dozen teams were deployed to investigate the matter," Rajnandgaon SSP Rajneesh Singh said.

Singh added that the prime accused, Vishwajit Anant, had a longstanding dispute with the victim, Nitesh Singh, and his family over the purchase and sale of land in the Masturi area. Alongside, the battle for political supremacy led to the accused firing at the Congress functionary's office. Both parties have previously filed complaints against each other at the Masturi police station and the Bilaspur Civil Lines police station, he said.