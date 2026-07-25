ETV Bharat / state

Seven Freight Wagons Derail In Uttar Pradesh, Probe Launched

Amethi: A major accident was averted in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi after seven wagons of a freight train derailed near Sindurwa railway station on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 5 am, following which relief and rescue operations were launched. Seven wagons of a freight train heading to the fertilizer plant derailed on the siding of the Indorama fertiliser unit. The wagons derailed without overturning, which helped avoid a major rail disaster.

After receiving the information, railway officials from the engineering, operations, and RPF departments arrived at the scene. The affected area has been closed off, and track restoration work has begun. Sindurwa Station Superintendent Amit Kumar confirmed the incident. "The incident occurred on the siding track leading to the Indorama factory," said Ramesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector, RPF Nihalgarh.