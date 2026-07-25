Seven Freight Wagons Derail In Uttar Pradesh, Probe Launched
Freight wagons derail in Amethi on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section, probe launched.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Amethi: A major accident was averted in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi after seven wagons of a freight train derailed near Sindurwa railway station on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section on Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 5 am, following which relief and rescue operations were launched. Seven wagons of a freight train heading to the fertilizer plant derailed on the siding of the Indorama fertiliser unit. The wagons derailed without overturning, which helped avoid a major rail disaster.
After receiving the information, railway officials from the engineering, operations, and RPF departments arrived at the scene. The affected area has been closed off, and track restoration work has begun. Sindurwa Station Superintendent Amit Kumar confirmed the incident. "The incident occurred on the siding track leading to the Indorama factory," said Ramesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector, RPF Nihalgarh.
After the derailment, the driver immediately stopped the train, preventing the situation from getting worse. No casualties have been reported. The siding track was damaged as a result of which the movement of freight trains and loading of fertiliser at the Indorama unit have been temporarily disrupted. The cause of the accident is still unclear, and an investigation is underway.
Operations on the main track have not been impacted by this incident. A railway technical team is currently working on removing the derailed wagons and repairing the damaged track. Officials stated that freight train operations on the siding will resume only after the track is deemed safe.
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