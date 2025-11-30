ETV Bharat / state

Seven Foreigners Detained At Gaya Airport Over Invalid Visas

Gaya: Seven foreigners, including five from Malaysia and two from Singapore and Thailand, were detained at Gaya airport on Sunday for not carrying valid visas.

The foreign nationals, all women, had arrived in Gaya on Thai AirAsia and Thai Airways flights. During the document verification process, the immigration officials found that they were either without visas or their visas had already expired. They were immediately detained at the immigration counter. Officials said all of them will be deported to Thailand or some alternative measure will be taken against them.

"Action is being taken against the seven passengers who arrived without valid visas. Such cases have been reported continuously over the past three days. The matter is under investigation," said Awadhesh Kumar, director-in-charge, Gaya Airport