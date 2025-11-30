Seven Foreigners Detained At Gaya Airport Over Invalid Visas
Gaya Airport authorities have decided to charge Rs two lakh per passenger with an invalid visa from the respective airline.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 7:04 PM IST
Gaya: Seven foreigners, including five from Malaysia and two from Singapore and Thailand, were detained at Gaya airport on Sunday for not carrying valid visas.
The foreign nationals, all women, had arrived in Gaya on Thai AirAsia and Thai Airways flights. During the document verification process, the immigration officials found that they were either without visas or their visas had already expired. They were immediately detained at the immigration counter. Officials said all of them will be deported to Thailand or some alternative measure will be taken against them.
"Action is being taken against the seven passengers who arrived without valid visas. Such cases have been reported continuously over the past three days. The matter is under investigation," said Awadhesh Kumar, director-in-charge, Gaya Airport
According to airport sources, a total of 19 foreigners have been detained in the last three days. All of them had arrived either without visas or with expired visas. On Thursday, 12 Cambodian passengers, including seven women and five Buddhist monks, had arrived at Gaya Airport from Cambodia on a special chartered flight. They were among the 150 passengers of the chartered flight, who did not have valid visas. After the chartered flight departed on that same day, the Gaya Airport administration provided them with a Temporary Living Permit (TLP) as an alternative arrangement. Under the Temporary Living Permit, they must return to Cambodia within seven days.
In view of this, vigilance has been increased at Gaya Airport and it has been decided to charge a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh per passenger found without valid visa and the amount will be collected through the respective airline.
Gaya Airport is currently recording a huge turnout of foreigners, who arrive here to visit Bodh Gaya, a popular Buddhist pilgrimage site in Bihar's Gaya district.
