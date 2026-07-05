Seven fishermen go missing at sea off Visakhapatnam
Coast Guard, Navy and Marine Police have launched a search and rescue operation for the missing fishermen.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: Seven fishermen from Andhra Pradesh have gone missing at sea off Visakhapatnam after they were caught in a cyclonic storm.
They have been identified as Appalaraju, K. Chinnayya, Chinna, Garagayya, and Seethodu from Mukkamin in the Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district, Bandiyya from Pedanagamayyapaleni in the Bhimili mandal of Visakhapatnam district, and Chinnaammoru from Visakhapatnam.
They had ventured into the sea for fishing in a boat from the Visakhapatnam fishing port on July 1.
When the sea turned rough due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, their family members alerted them over the phone. They told their family members that they would reach the shore by Saturday afternoon.
However, when they did not turn up till Saturday evening, their family members tried to contact them, but could not reach them.
Deeply worried about their fate, their family members informed the Coast and Marine Police. Upon receiving the information, the Coast Guard, Navy and Marine Police personnel launched a search operation to trace the missing fishermen.
After he came to know about the incident, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Agriculture and Marketing K. Atchannaidu spoke to the District Collector and the SP over the phone and took stock of the rescue operation. He instructed the officials to further intensify the rescue efforts. Atchannaidu assured that the government will stand by the families of the fishermen and spare no effort in rescuing the fishermen safely.
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