ETV Bharat / state

Seven fishermen go missing at sea off Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Seven fishermen from Andhra Pradesh have gone missing at sea off Visakhapatnam after they were caught in a cyclonic storm.

They have been identified as Appalaraju, K. Chinnayya, Chinna, Garagayya, and Seethodu from Mukkamin in the Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district, Bandiyya from Pedanagamayyapaleni in the Bhimili mandal of Visakhapatnam district, and Chinnaammoru from Visakhapatnam.

They had ventured into the sea for fishing in a boat from the Visakhapatnam fishing port on July 1.

When the sea turned rough due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, their family members alerted them over the phone. They told their family members that they would reach the shore by Saturday afternoon.