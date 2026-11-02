ETV Bharat / state

Seven Empty Freight Wagons Derail After Rolling 6 Km At Tamil Nadu’s Jolarpettai Railway Yard

Tirupattur: Seven empty railway coaches, which rolled away unattended from the railway yard at Jolarpettai Junction in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district, travelled nearly six kilometres without an engine before derailing near Thamaleri Muthur, disrupting train services between Bengaluru and Chennai.

The incident triggered an emergency response, with railway authorities alerting officials to stop trains approaching Jolarpettai from Bengaluru at various locations to prevent a possible collision. A major accident was averted after the gatekeeper on duty heard the unusual noise of the derailed coaches and immediately alerted railway authorities.

The seven empty freight wagons had been parked at the coach repair yard at Jolarpettai railway station. Railway staff had pushed the wagons with an engine to shift them to another location. However, they allegedly failed to control and stop the wagons properly.

As a result, the wagons began moving rapidly along the tracks and travelled around 6 KM beyond the yard boundary before derailing on the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai main railway line near Dhamalerimuthur.

Following this, the railway gatekeeper immediately informed the railway authorities. The officials sounded an emergency alarm and directed trains travelling from Bengaluru towards Jolarpettai to stop at different locations.