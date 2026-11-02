Seven Empty Freight Wagons Derail After Rolling 6 Km At Tamil Nadu’s Jolarpettai Railway Yard
The derailment disrupted train operations on a key railway route in Tamil Nadu, while timely intervention by a gatekeeper helped prevent a possible major accident.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Tirupattur: Seven empty railway coaches, which rolled away unattended from the railway yard at Jolarpettai Junction in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district, travelled nearly six kilometres without an engine before derailing near Thamaleri Muthur, disrupting train services between Bengaluru and Chennai.
The incident triggered an emergency response, with railway authorities alerting officials to stop trains approaching Jolarpettai from Bengaluru at various locations to prevent a possible collision. A major accident was averted after the gatekeeper on duty heard the unusual noise of the derailed coaches and immediately alerted railway authorities.
The seven empty freight wagons had been parked at the coach repair yard at Jolarpettai railway station. Railway staff had pushed the wagons with an engine to shift them to another location. However, they allegedly failed to control and stop the wagons properly.
As a result, the wagons began moving rapidly along the tracks and travelled around 6 KM beyond the yard boundary before derailing on the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai main railway line near Dhamalerimuthur.
Following this, the railway gatekeeper immediately informed the railway authorities. The officials sounded an emergency alarm and directed trains travelling from Bengaluru towards Jolarpettai to stop at different locations.
Railway workers rushed to the spot and began clearing the derailed wagons. They used gas welding equipment to disconnect the wagons and a JCB machine to push them away from the tracks. The workers subsequently carried out the restoration work to bring the railway line back to its original condition.
The incident severely affected train movement between Bengaluru and Chennai. Several trains were delayed by hours, causing inconvenience to passengers.
Jolarpettai Railway Station is an important railway junction with a total of 16 railway tracks. Its railway yard is also known to be the second-largest in Asia.
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