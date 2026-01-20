ETV Bharat / state

Seven Deaths, One Family: Drugs Ravage Ludhiana Household, BJP Leader Raises Alarm

Ludhiana: A 20-year-old youth, Jasveer Singh, died from a drug overdose in Sherrewal village, Ludhiana district, Punjab. His body was recovered from a canal. This incident marks the seventh death related to drugs within his family.

Now, only Chhinder Kaur remains. Her husband, Mukhtiar Singh, who was addicted to alcohol, passed away in 2012. After that, her five sons, Kulwant Singh (34), Gurdeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Baljeet Singh and Raju Singh, also lost their lives to drugs. Now, she has lost her only remaining son, Jasveer Singh, to drug abuse as well.

On January 15, Jasveer Singh’s body was found in bushes near a canal in the village of Kholeyan Wala Pul, Malseeha Bajaan, an area known as a hub of drug abuse.

After Mukhtiar Singh’s death, all responsibilities, including raising six sons, fell on Chhinder Kaur. Despite immense grief, she continued to take care of her children.

As her sons grew up, the web of drugs in the area trapped them one by one. Between 2021 and 2026, all her sons died due to drug addiction.

Punjab BJP Working President Visits Family

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma visited the family, shared their grief and raised serious questions about the ruling government’s campaign against drugs.