Seven Deaths, One Family: Drugs Ravage Ludhiana Household, BJP Leader Raises Alarm
After a 20-year-old’s overdose, a Ludhiana mother stands alone as seven family members succumbed to drugs, exposing Punjab’s worsening crisis today.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Ludhiana: A 20-year-old youth, Jasveer Singh, died from a drug overdose in Sherrewal village, Ludhiana district, Punjab. His body was recovered from a canal. This incident marks the seventh death related to drugs within his family.
Now, only Chhinder Kaur remains. Her husband, Mukhtiar Singh, who was addicted to alcohol, passed away in 2012. After that, her five sons, Kulwant Singh (34), Gurdeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Baljeet Singh and Raju Singh, also lost their lives to drugs. Now, she has lost her only remaining son, Jasveer Singh, to drug abuse as well.
On January 15, Jasveer Singh’s body was found in bushes near a canal in the village of Kholeyan Wala Pul, Malseeha Bajaan, an area known as a hub of drug abuse.
After Mukhtiar Singh’s death, all responsibilities, including raising six sons, fell on Chhinder Kaur. Despite immense grief, she continued to take care of her children.
As her sons grew up, the web of drugs in the area trapped them one by one. Between 2021 and 2026, all her sons died due to drug addiction.
Punjab BJP Working President Visits Family
Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma visited the family, shared their grief and raised serious questions about the ruling government’s campaign against drugs.
Sharma said, “It is shameful that despite successive governments, Punjab has not been able to solve the drug crisis. The government claims to be fighting a war against drugs, but the problem is only worsening. Drugs continue to claim the lives of our youth.”
He pointed out that some family members died in 2012 and others in 2021, and that despite a change of government in 2022, there has been no improvement. He added that it was shocking that seven members of a single family had died and said many families across Punjab are facing similar devastation.
He clarified that he had not come for political reasons but to understand the family’s condition.
Family Demands Strict Action Against Drug Peddlers
The family told Ashwani Sharma that all men in their household fell victim to drugs. They demand strict police action against local peddlers to prevent further tragedies.
Villagers believe that drugs are still being sold openly in nearby areas and that no effective action is being taken. After Jasveer’s death, the family remains in deep mourning. Police have registered a case against a woman and a man and initiated legal proceedings.
