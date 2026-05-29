ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed As Storms, Heavy Rain Lash Kolkata And South Bengal; Metro, Rail And Flight Services Hit

Kolkata: At least seven people have died and several others were injured after severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and lightning struck Kolkata and large parts of South Bengal on Friday afternoon.

According to administrative sources, the deaths were caused by electrocution, lightning strikes, and building collapses. One person was found dead near the railway tracks close to Prinsep Ghat, where police suspect he may have been hit by a falling tree branch during the storm. Bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

The worst-hit districts include South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, West Medinipur and Purulia, besides Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Subhendu Adhikari addressed a press conference at Nabanna and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those killed in the disaster. He also directed district magistrates and local MLAs to ensure immediate distribution of compensation.

Rains lashed Kolkata on Friday (ETV Bharat)

Adhikari said the state government would bear the full medical expenses of those injured and provide additional financial assistance where needed. He added that the Minister for Municipal and Urban Development, Agnimitra Pal, is monitoring the situation and rescue operations.

Kolkata brought to a standstill

The storm swept through Kolkata in the afternoon with dark clouds, strong winds, intense lightning and torrential rain. Trees were uprooted in several areas that crushed vehicles and blocked major roads. Waterlogging was reported across north, central and south Kolkata, which affected traffic movement.

Areas including Harish Mukherjee Road, Alipore, C.R. Avenue and the Thanthania Kalibari locality witnessed heavy flooding, with water levels rising up to knee height in some places. Many vehicles broke down, while pedestrians were forced to walk through flooded roads.

The India Meteorological Department recorded wind speeds of 88 kmph in Kolkata between 2:45 pm and 2:47 pm, while Dum Dum recorded gusts of 74 kmph.