Seven Killed As Storms, Heavy Rain Lash Kolkata And South Bengal; Metro, Rail And Flight Services Hit
According to administrative sources, the deaths were caused by electrocution, lightning strikes, and building collapses.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Kolkata: At least seven people have died and several others were injured after severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and lightning struck Kolkata and large parts of South Bengal on Friday afternoon.
According to administrative sources, the deaths were caused by electrocution, lightning strikes, and building collapses. One person was found dead near the railway tracks close to Prinsep Ghat, where police suspect he may have been hit by a falling tree branch during the storm. Bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.
The worst-hit districts include South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, West Medinipur and Purulia, besides Kolkata.
West Bengal Chief Minister Subhendu Adhikari addressed a press conference at Nabanna and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those killed in the disaster. He also directed district magistrates and local MLAs to ensure immediate distribution of compensation.
Adhikari said the state government would bear the full medical expenses of those injured and provide additional financial assistance where needed. He added that the Minister for Municipal and Urban Development, Agnimitra Pal, is monitoring the situation and rescue operations.
Kolkata brought to a standstill
The storm swept through Kolkata in the afternoon with dark clouds, strong winds, intense lightning and torrential rain. Trees were uprooted in several areas that crushed vehicles and blocked major roads. Waterlogging was reported across north, central and south Kolkata, which affected traffic movement.
Areas including Harish Mukherjee Road, Alipore, C.R. Avenue and the Thanthania Kalibari locality witnessed heavy flooding, with water levels rising up to knee height in some places. Many vehicles broke down, while pedestrians were forced to walk through flooded roads.
The India Meteorological Department recorded wind speeds of 88 kmph in Kolkata between 2:45 pm and 2:47 pm, while Dum Dum recorded gusts of 74 kmph.
Several glass panels at South City Mall were reportedly damaged during the storm.
Metro, rail and flight operations disrupted
Public transport across Kolkata and adjoining areas was severely affected. Services on the Kolkata Metro Blue Line were partially suspended for around 20 minutes after a tree branch fell on the tracks between Shahid Khudiram and Kavi Subhash stations. A banner blown by strong winds also got entangled in a signal system.
Train movement in the Sealdah division was hit in several sections including Madhyamgram, Bongaon, Kalyani, and Canning after trees and branches fell on overhead wires and tracks.
Flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were suspended for nearly an hour due to poor weather and water accumulation on the runway. Airport operations resumed later after conditions improved.
Rescue operations underway
Police teams from Kolkata, Howrah and Bidhannagar, along with municipal disaster management crews, have been deployed to clear fallen trees and restore traffic movement.
Authorities have also increased monitoring in waterlogged neighbourhoods over concerns of electrocution. Public announcements have been made advising residents to stay away from exposed electric wires and transformers.
Environmentalists have meanwhile raised concerns over the large-scale uprooting of trees across Kolkata. Adhikari has directed the chief secretary to hold discussions with the Forest Department, Environment Department and Kolkata Municipal Corporation on long-term measures to protect urban greenery and reduce damage from future natural disasters.
The weather office has issued a red alert for South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur. The department has warned of more thunderstorms, rain and gusty winds over the next few hours. Officials said stormy conditions may continue through Saturday.
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