ETV Bharat / state

Seven Castes Control Over Half Of The Land In Telangana, Reveals Survey

The Reddy, Yadav, Lambadi, Mudiraj, Munnuru Kapu, Kuruma, and Koya communities together make up about 32% of the population. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: A recent caste census survey has laid bare stark inequalities in land ownership across Telangana, as just seven communities control more than half of the state's land. The findings underline a deep imbalance between population share and access to one of the most critical economic resources.

According to the survey, the Reddy, Yadav, Lambadi, Mudiraj, Munnuru Kapu, Kuruma, and Koya communities together make up about 32% of the population. However, they collectively own a massive 51.4% of the total land. Among them, the Reddy community stands out significantly, constituting only 4.8% of the population but owning 13.5% of the land, the highest share recorded.

The survey also notes that 25 castes have land ownership higher than their population proportion, while the remaining communities lag, owning less land compared to their demographic share.

Within the backward classes, the Kuruma (Kuruba) community tops with more than 62% of families owning land, followed by Areva (BC-D), ST Koya, Lambadi (ST), and Madasi (SC) communities, where nearly 60% of families have some form of landholding.