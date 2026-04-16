Seven Castes Control Over Half Of The Land In Telangana, Reveals Survey
The census shows 25 castes have land ownership higher than population proportion, while the remaining communities lag, owning less land compared to their demographic share.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: A recent caste census survey has laid bare stark inequalities in land ownership across Telangana, as just seven communities control more than half of the state's land. The findings underline a deep imbalance between population share and access to one of the most critical economic resources.
According to the survey, the Reddy, Yadav, Lambadi, Mudiraj, Munnuru Kapu, Kuruma, and Koya communities together make up about 32% of the population. However, they collectively own a massive 51.4% of the total land. Among them, the Reddy community stands out significantly, constituting only 4.8% of the population but owning 13.5% of the land, the highest share recorded.
The survey also notes that 25 castes have land ownership higher than their population proportion, while the remaining communities lag, owning less land compared to their demographic share.
Within the backward classes, the Kuruma (Kuruba) community tops with more than 62% of families owning land, followed by Areva (BC-D), ST Koya, Lambadi (ST), and Madasi (SC) communities, where nearly 60% of families have some form of landholding.
On the other end of the spectrum, several communities show an alarmingly low rate of land ownership. In the open category, groups such as Raju, Muslim, Jain, Brahmin, and Iyengar report that fewer than 10% of families own land. Among scheduled castes, Beda and Madiga communities are particularly disadvantaged, with nearly 90% of families owning less than five acres, according to the survey.
The survey further highlights disparities in land size. Among land-owning families in the open category groups like Raju, Brahmin, and Kapu, as well as ST communities like Gond and Koya, around 30% hold between five and 20 acres.
Meanwhile, ownership of large land parcels exceeding 20 acres is most common among the Jain community (8.2%), followed by Raju (7.5%), Brahmins (6.8%), and BC Gangi Redla (6%), the survey revealed.
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