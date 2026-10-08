Seven Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Recruiting Youth For Terror Activities Linked To Shahzad Bhatti Network: NIA
During searches conducted at homes of the accused, books, cell phones, laptops, pen drives, and items allegedly linked to banned organizations including Hizb-ut-Tahrir were seized.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Chennai: The seven persons, arrested in Tamil Nadu recently for allegedly brainwashing youth and recruiting them for terror activities had direct links to the network of Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. This came to fore in a probe into the incident conducted by the NIA.
The case pertains to the arrest of seven individuals in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and Thanjavur on October 1 and has its roots in the arrest of one Maqsood Ali (21) by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad for his alleged involvement in installing secret surveillance cameras at Delhi Cantt railway station.
Ali, who worked as a daily wage labourer, was arrested with the help of Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad from Coimbatore. He was taken to Uttar Pradesh where during interrogation, he told security agencies that he was in contact with the Shahzad Bhatti network in Pakistan and some other individuals from Tamil Nadu were associated with the outfit.
Based on Ali's information, Thanjavur East Police arrested six persons- Yaser Abdul, Umar Mukhtar, Zakir Hussain, Abdul, Sheikh Farid, and Shamsuddin, from Thanjavur, on October 1. They were produced in court and sent to jail. In addition, two people who were allegedly in contact with them were arrested from Karnataka.
Police said during searches conducted at the homes of those arrested in Thanjavur and Coimbatore, more than 20 books, cell phones, laptops, pen drives, and other items allegedly linked to banned organizations including Hizb-ut-Tahrir were seized.
Following this, NIA officials separately interrogated the seven individuals arrested in Tamil Nadu during which it came to fore that the accused had links with the Shahzad Bhatti network in Pakistan.
Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistani national, was an anti-social and later became involved in international drug trafficking. He is also involved in terrorist activities with the support of ISI. He is believed to have created a network and through which he has been carrying out various sabotage activities.
It has been reported that the 'Shahzad Bhatti Network' has planned various sabotage operations through supporters in India and is also involved in smuggling weapons and drugs through border areas using drones.
The investigation reportedly revealed that those associated with the network were involved in attempts to target important places of worship in India and were installing secret solar-powered surveillance cameras to monitor important security locations and monitoring them from Pakistan.
The NIA investigation revealed that those staying in Tamil Nadu contacted youngsters online and in secret locations, brainwashed them and prepared them to engage in terrorist activities, and provided them with the necessary financial assistance. NIA officials said investigations are on into those who were in contact with the seven persons arrested in Tamil Nadu and those who provided shelter to them.
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