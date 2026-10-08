ETV Bharat / state

Seven Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Recruiting Youth For Terror Activities Linked To Shahzad Bhatti Network: NIA

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The seven persons, arrested in Tamil Nadu recently for allegedly brainwashing youth and recruiting them for terror activities had direct links to the network of Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. This came to fore in a probe into the incident conducted by the NIA.

The case pertains to the arrest of seven individuals in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and Thanjavur on October 1 and has its roots in the arrest of one Maqsood Ali (21) by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad for his alleged involvement in installing secret surveillance cameras at Delhi Cantt railway station.

Ali, who worked as a daily wage labourer, was arrested with the help of Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad from Coimbatore. He was taken to Uttar Pradesh where during interrogation, he told security agencies that he was in contact with the Shahzad Bhatti network in Pakistan and some other individuals from Tamil Nadu were associated with the outfit. Based on Ali's information, Thanjavur East Police arrested six persons- Yaser Abdul, Umar Mukhtar, Zakir Hussain, Abdul, Sheikh Farid, and Shamsuddin, from Thanjavur, on October 1. They were produced in court and sent to jail. In addition, two people who were allegedly in contact with them were arrested from Karnataka. Police said during searches conducted at the homes of those arrested in Thanjavur and Coimbatore, more than 20 books, cell phones, laptops, pen drives, and other items allegedly linked to banned organizations including Hizb-ut-Tahrir were seized.