ETV Bharat / state

Seven African Nationals Detained In Delhi For Overstaying

New Delhi: Seven African nationals, including five Nigerians and two Ghanaians, were detained by the Delhi Police during an intelligence-based drive to identify foreigners allegedly overstaying in the country, an officer said on Saturday.

Police said the teams from Pandav Nagar Police Station conducted discreet enquiries, gathered local intelligence and verified available records before tracing the seven foreign nationals whose immigration status required verification. Four foreign nationals detained on August 4 were identified as Nigerian nationals: Osita Nkemen (54), Ngota Cynthia (38), James (25) and Livy Otughana (27).

During verification, police said Cynthia had previous criminal involvement in an FIR registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru in 2021, with court proceedings pending in that case. Police said in a separate raid another team detained three Nigerian nationals -- Kelechi Cornelius (32), Okechukwu Solomon (36) and Chukwudi Alison (43) -- from the Smaspur area in Patparganj.