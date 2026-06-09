ETV Bharat / state

Delivery Executive Killed In Mumbai BEST Bus Crash Was Set To Marry On June 17

Damaged remains of a BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus after it collided with two cars and several other vehicles, in Mumbai, Monday, June 8, 2026. ( PTI )

Mumbai: The family of Niyaz Ahmad is in shock, yet to come to terms with the fact that till Monday morning, they were busy preparing for his wedding, while today they are preparing to receive his body.

On Monday afternoon, they received news of Ahmad's death, turning celebrations into mourning. A BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into multiple parked vehicles and pedestrians in the Dadar area, killing Ahmad and injuring six others.

For the last five years, 28-year-old Ahmad worked as a food delivery executive here, thousands of kilometres away from his home and family in Uttar Pradesh.

He was set to get married and begin a new chapter of his life on June 17. But the speeding BEST bus crushed his dreams as it ran over vehicles, including the electric scooter Ahmad was riding. He was rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The RTO and BEST teams are investigating the accident which occurred on Monday, leaving one person dead and six others injured (PTI)

Another delivery executive, 22-year-old Rishabh Gupta, suffered severe chest and head injuries and is battling for their life in the same hospital. Ahmad's brother Roz has arrived in Mumbai to claim his brother's body.

Officials say human error may have led to the horrific accident as the driver may have accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of applying the brake. An RTO official said the exact cause of the accident will be determined only after a thorough investigation.

A BEST official said the driver also attempted to engage the handbrake to stop the vehicle before it crashed into the excavator machine.