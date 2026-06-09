Delivery Executive Killed In Mumbai BEST Bus Crash Was Set To Marry On June 17
Originally from UP, Niyaz Ahmad was set to get married on June 17. Another delivery executive, Rishabh Gupta, is battling for his life.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Mumbai: The family of Niyaz Ahmad is in shock, yet to come to terms with the fact that till Monday morning, they were busy preparing for his wedding, while today they are preparing to receive his body.
On Monday afternoon, they received news of Ahmad's death, turning celebrations into mourning. A BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into multiple parked vehicles and pedestrians in the Dadar area, killing Ahmad and injuring six others.
For the last five years, 28-year-old Ahmad worked as a food delivery executive here, thousands of kilometres away from his home and family in Uttar Pradesh.
He was set to get married and begin a new chapter of his life on June 17. But the speeding BEST bus crushed his dreams as it ran over vehicles, including the electric scooter Ahmad was riding. He was rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Another delivery executive, 22-year-old Rishabh Gupta, suffered severe chest and head injuries and is battling for their life in the same hospital. Ahmad's brother Roz has arrived in Mumbai to claim his brother's body.
Officials say human error may have led to the horrific accident as the driver may have accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of applying the brake. An RTO official said the exact cause of the accident will be determined only after a thorough investigation.
A BEST official said the driver also attempted to engage the handbrake to stop the vehicle before it crashed into the excavator machine.
Citing CCTV camera footage, officials said the driver, identified as Vikas Padave, attempted to minimise casualties by steering the bus away from pedestrians in the crowded area, as the location of the accident is famous for street shopping.
A nine-metre-long electric bus from the BEST fleet lost control and hit several vehicles, including two scooters and a taxi, before crashing into an excavation machine near Plaza Talkies, where work on a new road-over-bridge (ROB) has been underway for the past few years.
The accident happened at the starting point of the bus plying on route 463 between Veer Kotawal Udyan at Dadar and Kala Killa depot in Dharavi, around 9.30 am.
The BEST undertaking has set up a four-member committee to probe the accident. As per procedure, a team from the Tardeo-based Regional Transport Office (RTO), Mumbai Central, which has jurisdiction over the island city, will also inspect the electric bus and the accident site.
The bus, hired from a private operator on a wet-lease model, is a nine-metre-long EV, and the driver is also quite experienced, the BEST official said.
According to officials of EV Trans, a subsidiary of EV bus manufacturer Olectra, the driver was supplied through the same agency that had provided Sanjay More, the driver involved in the tragic BEST bus crash in Kurla in December 2024 that claimed nine lives.
However, the driver involved in Monday's crash has maintained an accident-free service record while operating electric buses in the BEST fleet, they added.
The civic-run BEST undertaking provides public transport services in Mumbai and adjoining areas. It carries around 25 lakh passengers daily and operates a fleet of around 2,700 buses, including EVs. The bus involved in Monday's accident was the first e-vehicle in BEST inducted under the wet lease model in 2019.
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1 Killed, 4 Others Injured As BEST Bus Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In Mumbai