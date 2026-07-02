ETV Bharat / state

Service In Ayodhya 'Complete', Won't Carry On With Stigma: Champat Rai To Close Associates

Ayodhya: Senior Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionary Champat Rai has told his close associates that his "service in Ayodhya is complete" and that he will not continue with the "stigma" in the wake of the donation embezzlement controversy, sources told PTI on Thursday.

According to the sources, Rai, who is currently in seclusion, also said that his trust has been "betrayed". However, he did not specify.

Sources said the future of Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra, who have both resigned from their posts, is likely to be decided by a two-thirds majority at a meeting of Trust scheduled to be held here on July 6.