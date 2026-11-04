ETV Bharat / state

Serma Village In Chhattisgarh Celebrates Diwali A Week Ahead

Dhamtari: While the country is busy preparing for Diwali, it is celebrated nearly a week early in Serma, a village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district.

The villagers follow a long-standing custom of celebrating four major festivals — Diwali, Holi, Hariyali, and Pola — seven days ahead of their conventional dates. The centuries-old tradition is rooted in the reverence for the presiding deity, Sirdar Dev.

This year too, Diwali was celebrated in the village on Tuesday with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour. Homes and courtyards were illumined with earthen lamps, thresholds were decorated with rangolis, and the entire village was filled with a festive atmosphere.

Villagers watch the burning of a firecracker in Serma. (ETV Bharat)

Many people from neighbouring villages also went to Serma to witness this unique tradition and participate in the celebrations.

Villagers said Serma consisted of small dwellings surrounded by dense forests in the past and faced significant hardships due to wild animals and other challenges.

During this time, a man called Sirdar reached the village during a hunt and helped villagers by protecting them from the wild animals. However, he lost his life in the process, attaining the status of a saviour to the villagers.

It is believed that the village headman received instructions from Sirdar Dev in a dream to celebrate all festivals seven days in advance. He warned that failing to do so would inevitably lead to further calamities in the village.

Sirdar Dev is worshipped before every celebration in Serma. (IANS)

Initially, the villagers did not heed this and continued to celebrate festivals according to traditional customs. However, the village gradually began to face crises — ranging from outbreaks of illness to periods of famine. The villagers then decided to follow the instruction received in the dream.

Consequently, a tradition was established that they must first offer prayers to Sirdar Dev before celebrating any festival. Ever since, major festivals in the village have been observed only after the worship of Sirdar Dev for peace, security, and prosperity of the village.