Serma Village In Chhattisgarh Celebrates Diwali A Week Ahead
It is believed that the village headman received instructions from the village deity, Sirdar Dev, in a dream to celebrate all festivals seven days ahead.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Dhamtari: While the country is busy preparing for Diwali, it is celebrated nearly a week early in Serma, a village in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district.
The villagers follow a long-standing custom of celebrating four major festivals — Diwali, Holi, Hariyali, and Pola — seven days ahead of their conventional dates. The centuries-old tradition is rooted in the reverence for the presiding deity, Sirdar Dev.
This year too, Diwali was celebrated in the village on Tuesday with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour. Homes and courtyards were illumined with earthen lamps, thresholds were decorated with rangolis, and the entire village was filled with a festive atmosphere.
Many people from neighbouring villages also went to Serma to witness this unique tradition and participate in the celebrations.
Villagers said Serma consisted of small dwellings surrounded by dense forests in the past and faced significant hardships due to wild animals and other challenges.
During this time, a man called Sirdar reached the village during a hunt and helped villagers by protecting them from the wild animals. However, he lost his life in the process, attaining the status of a saviour to the villagers.
It is believed that the village headman received instructions from Sirdar Dev in a dream to celebrate all festivals seven days in advance. He warned that failing to do so would inevitably lead to further calamities in the village.
Initially, the villagers did not heed this and continued to celebrate festivals according to traditional customs. However, the village gradually began to face crises — ranging from outbreaks of illness to periods of famine. The villagers then decided to follow the instruction received in the dream.
Consequently, a tradition was established that they must first offer prayers to Sirdar Dev before celebrating any festival. Ever since, major festivals in the village have been observed only after the worship of Sirdar Dev for peace, security, and prosperity of the village.
Another unique aspect of the traditions is that women are restricted from entering the Sirdar Dev temple nd only men can offer prayers. The villagers explain that this practice is rooted in a long-standing religious belief passed down from their ancestors — a tradition that continues to be observed with deep reverence today.
The villagers believe that worshipping Sirdar Dev and celebrating festivals in this specific, traditional manner ensures peace and prosperity in the village.
Village Sarpanch Chhabilesh Kumar Sinha said four major festivals are celebrated in the village one week early in accordance with the grace and tenets of Sirdar Dev — a practice maintained for generations.
"Preparations for these festivals begin about 15 to 20 days in advance. During Diwali, people from 15 to 20 surrounding villages arrive to participate," he added.
"Many families come as guests to stay with their relatives and acquaintances. As the number of visitors often exceeds the village population, the festivities are marked by large crowds. For two days, the village takes on the atmosphere of a fair." Kumar said.
Dhanendra Kumar Dhruva, a youth from the village, explains that in their community, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the day of Diwali, followed by the tradition of Govardhan Puja the next day.
"This custom is so old that even the village elders are not fully aware of its origins. Nevertheless, the youth of the village continue to uphold it with great zeal and devotion," he added.
At a time when many traditional customs are gradually fading away, the village in Dhamtari continues to observe its centuries-old beliefs with the same unwavering devotion and enthusiasm.
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