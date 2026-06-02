'Serious Institutional Failures': NGT Committee Raises Alarm Over Mining In Kashmir Stream
The committee said that multiple agencies failed to effectively monitor mining in the stream and ensure compliance with environmental safeguards.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Srinagar: A committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised serious concerns over the way mining activities were being carried out along Sukhnag stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The tribunal has pointed to what it called "serious institutional failures" by government agencies responsible for oversight and enforcement.
The findings are part of an ongoing NGT case examining allegations of illegal mining and environmental damage along the stream that flows through parts of the district.
In its report, the committee said multiple agencies failed to effectively monitor mining operations and ensure compliance with environmental safeguards. It noted that directions issued by authorities were either not implemented properly or were inadequately enforced and has hence allowed activities that may have contributed to ecological degradation in the area.
The report underlines how the Sukhnag stream has remained at the center of environmental concerns in Kashmir for several years. Residents and activists have repeatedly alleged that excessive extraction of sand, gravel and other riverbed material has altered the stream's natural flow, weakened embankments and affected nearby agricultural land.
The observations are based on a field inspection carried out by a two-member expert committee constituted by the NGT. The experts, during their visit, examined stretches of the stream, adjoining areas and sites where mining activities had reportedly taken place.
The inspection followed a petition filed by environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat, who alleged that unchecked mining had caused extensive environmental damage and sought the NGT's intervention.
As part of the inquiry, officials from several departments, including revenue, forest, flood control, fisheries and pollution control authorities, participated in the site visit. The committee also interacted with local residents who raised their concerns about the impact of mining on water resources, farmland and the overall health of the river.
The report is likely to play a key role in the tribunal's further proceedings. Environmental groups say the findings reinforce longstanding concerns about weak enforcement of environmental regulations and the lack of coordination among agencies responsible for managing natural resources.
The NGT is expected to consider the committee's findings during the next hearing and may issue directions on restoration measures, accountability and future monitoring of mining activities in the region.
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