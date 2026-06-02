ETV Bharat / state

'Serious Institutional Failures': NGT Committee Raises Alarm Over Mining In Kashmir Stream

Srinagar: A committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised serious concerns over the way mining activities were being carried out along Sukhnag stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The tribunal has pointed to what it called "serious institutional failures" by government agencies responsible for oversight and enforcement.

The findings are part of an ongoing NGT case examining allegations of illegal mining and environmental damage along the stream that flows through parts of the district.

In its report, the committee said multiple agencies failed to effectively monitor mining operations and ensure compliance with environmental safeguards. It noted that directions issued by authorities were either not implemented properly or were inadequately enforced and has hence allowed activities that may have contributed to ecological degradation in the area.

The report underlines how the Sukhnag stream has remained at the center of environmental concerns in Kashmir for several years. Residents and activists have repeatedly alleged that excessive extraction of sand, gravel and other riverbed material has altered the stream's natural flow, weakened embankments and affected nearby agricultural land.

The observations are based on a field inspection carried out by a two-member expert committee constituted by the NGT. The experts, during their visit, examined stretches of the stream, adjoining areas and sites where mining activities had reportedly taken place.