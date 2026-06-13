Old Age Home Owner Arrested For Torturing Elderly Inmates In Kerala
The incident came to light at Thenmala Punarjani Shelter after complaints from inmates and an inspection by the Elderly Commission.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Kollam: Shocking allegations have surfaced against an old age home in Kollam district in Kerala where elderly inmates were allegedly subjected to brutal torture over a period of time.
The incident came to light at Thenmala Punarjani Shelter following complaints from inmates and an inspection by the Elderly Commission.
The commission revealed that the institution was operating without proper authorisation and assured that appropriate action would be taken after hearing both the complainants and the accused.
All the inmates have now been shifted to nearby Gandhi Bhavan, Pathanapuram, for their safety and care.
According to sources, the owner of the old age home, Brahmadas, has been arrested. He was produced in the court and sent to jail on judicial custody.
Kerala Minister for Social Welfare Bindu Krishna condemned the incident, stating that stringent action will be taken.
She also announced plans to scrutinise licenses of similar institutions within the constituency to prevent such atrocities in the future.
The government has also promised a comprehensive investigation into the matter.
According to the police, a case has been registered based on the complaints filed by two elderly women who were tortured.
The inmates reportedly endured unsanitary living conditions, with allegations that they were not provided with adequate treatment or facilities despite payments collected from them.
The shelter housed a total of 12 inmates--nine men and three women--who lived in cramped, unhygienic conditions.
Seven of them were crammed into a small room, struggling even with basic routines.
According to sources, accused Brahmadas took over the management of the institution on April 25 after the death of his wife.
It has been revealed that despite collecting lakhs of rupees from the inmates, the facility failed to provide proper treatment or amenities.
Locals and social activists also raised concern over the welfare of the inmates.
Reports also suggest that the daughter of the original owner from her first marriage recently hanged herself in the institution.
The atrocities came to light when neighbours questioned two women attempting to leave the shelter.
The two women, aged 70 and 72, have come forward with their harrowing accounts.
They alleged that the owner had beaten four women to death and subjected the residents to brutal physical and sexual abuse.
They also claimed that the owner had received two lakh rupees, along with jewellery including a gold necklace, earrings, and a ring, from them.
The authorities said a thorough investigation is underway, and justice will be served for the victims of this heinous crime.
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