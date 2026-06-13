ETV Bharat / state

Old Age Home Owner Arrested For Torturing Elderly Inmates In Kerala

Members of the Vayojana Commission during a visit to the old age home in Kollam district in Kerala ( ETV Bharat )

Kollam: Shocking allegations have surfaced against an old age home in Kollam district in Kerala where elderly inmates were allegedly subjected to brutal torture over a period of time.

The incident came to light at Thenmala Punarjani Shelter following complaints from inmates and an inspection by the Elderly Commission.

The commission revealed that the institution was operating without proper authorisation and assured that appropriate action would be taken after hearing both the complainants and the accused.

All the inmates have now been shifted to nearby Gandhi Bhavan, Pathanapuram, for their safety and care.

According to sources, the owner of the old age home, Brahmadas, has been arrested. He was produced in the court and sent to jail on judicial custody.

Kerala Minister for Social Welfare Bindu Krishna condemned the incident, stating that stringent action will be taken.

She also announced plans to scrutinise licenses of similar institutions within the constituency to prevent such atrocities in the future.

The government has also promised a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

According to the police, a case has been registered based on the complaints filed by two elderly women who were tortured.

The inmates reportedly endured unsanitary living conditions, with allegations that they were not provided with adequate treatment or facilities despite payments collected from them.

The shelter housed a total of 12 inmates--nine men and three women--who lived in cramped, unhygienic conditions.