ETV Bharat / state

‘Cowardice’: J-K High Court Slams Policemen Over 2016 Terror Weapon Snatching, Restores Dismissal

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has set aside a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order and restored the dismissal of two police personnel who lost their service weapons to terrorists during a 2016 attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The court held that the departmental inquiry against them was conducted strictly in accordance with the law.

A Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar ruled that the conduct of the two guards, who did not fire even a single round when terrorists attacked their post, amounted to “a serious act of cowardice bringing moral disgrace to the police force as a whole.”

“The failure of the police guards on duty to retaliate against an attack by the militants and surrendering their weapons without firing a single round is a serious act of cowardice,” the court observed, adding that such conduct “cannot be brushed aside lightly.”

The petition was filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through the Principal Secretary to the Home Department, along with the Director General of Police, the Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam, and the Additional Superintendent of Police Kulgam.

The respondents were Selection Grade Constable Mohd Rafiq Itoo, son of Abdul Salam Itoo, a resident of Sonigam in Kulgam district, and Constable Ayish Ahmed Yatoo, son of Mohd Ashraf Yatoo, a resident of Noor Bagh, Srinagar.

The case arose from an incident on the intervening night of September 7 and 8, 2016, when terrorists attacked the residential guard post of a National Conference political activist, Abdul Rashid Khanday, at Begam in Kulgam. The terrorists overpowered the guards and forcibly snatched their service weapons without facing resistance.

An FIR was registered at Police Station DH Pora under multiple provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, PEPO and Police Act. Both policemen were placed under suspension, and a departmental inquiry was initiated. After the inquiry, the Superintendent of Police, Kulgam, dismissed them from service on November 24, 2016.

The two policemen challenged their dismissal, eventually approaching the CAT Tribunal, which quashed the dismissal and the rejection of their departmental appeal, citing procedural lapses and violation of safeguards under Rule 359 of the J&K Police Rules and Section 126 of the erstwhile J&K Constitution.

Allowing the UT’s writ petition, the High Court, in its 19-page judgement, held that the Tribunal had erred on facts and law.