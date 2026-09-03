September 11 Declared Public Holiday In Delhi Ahead Of BRICS Summit
Security measure taken for smooth traffic flow along VVIP routes ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12-13.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a significant administrative step to ensure the successful hosting and robust security arrangements for the highly anticipated 18th BRICS Summit scheduled to take place in the capital over September 12-13. Acting on the orders of Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the General Administration Department has officially declared a public holiday in Delhi for September 11. A notification to this effect has also been issued.
According to the notification, this holiday will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Operations at these institutions will remain completely suspended for the day to prevent any administrative hurdles regarding VVIP movement, traffic management, and security protocols associated with this prestigious international summit.
Heads of state and top diplomats from numerous countries across the globe are expected to attend the BRICS Summit. In light of this, Delhi Police and security agencies have put unprecedented security measures in place. This decision is considered crucial for regulating the entry of heavy vehicles onto the capital's roads and maintaining smooth traffic flow along VVIP routes. The holiday will reduce the volume of private and government vehicles on the roads, thereby facilitating the seamless movement of security details and guest convoys.
It is worth noting that taking precautionary measures was essential to avert any security lapses during this major global event. This government move will not only provide the administrative machinery ample opportunity to finalise preparations for the summit, but will also offer the general public significant relief from the inconveniences caused by traffic jams and route diversions. However, employees associated with essential services and emergency departments may be exempted from this holiday to ensure that the city's basic services continue to operate smoothly without interruption.
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