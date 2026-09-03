ETV Bharat / state

September 11 Declared Public Holiday In Delhi Ahead Of BRICS Summit

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a significant administrative step to ensure the successful hosting and robust security arrangements for the highly anticipated 18th BRICS Summit scheduled to take place in the capital over September 12-13. Acting on the orders of Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the General Administration Department has officially declared a public holiday in Delhi for September 11. A notification to this effect has also been issued.

According to the notification, this holiday will apply to all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Operations at these institutions will remain completely suspended for the day to prevent any administrative hurdles regarding VVIP movement, traffic management, and security protocols associated with this prestigious international summit.