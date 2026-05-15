Char Dham Yatra 2026: Separate Darshan Slots Introduced For Elderly, Divyang Devotees At Kedarnath And Badrinath
The new system, implemented for the first time, aims to reduce the difficulties faced by vulnerable devotees amid the steadily rising rush to Himalayan shrines.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Dehradun: In a major relief for elderly and differently-abled pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has decided to introduce separate darshan arrangements for senior citizens and Divyang devotees at the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples.
The new system, being implemented for the first time during the pilgrimage season, aims to reduce the difficulties faced by vulnerable devotees amid the steadily rising rush of pilgrims to the Himalayan shrines.
Under the arrangement, devotees aged above 70 years and differently-abled persons will be provided exclusive darshan slots for 30 minutes each in the morning and evening, allowing them to avoid standing in long queues for hours.
BKTC officials said a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared for the initiative and will soon be implemented at both shrines.
The decision comes as thousands of devotees continue arriving daily for the Char Dham Yatra, often leading to long waiting times and crowding at temple premises. Elderly pilgrims and Divyang devotees have frequently faced health complications due to prolonged standing, exhaustion and low oxygen levels in high-altitude areas such as Kedarnath and Badrinath.
According to the temple committee, eligible devotees must first register at designated BKTC counters to avail the facility. Senior citizens above 70 years will be required to produce Aadhaar cards for age verification, while differently-abled devotees must submit valid disability certificates. After verification, special darshan passes will be issued, enabling devotees to access the reserved darshan slots without waiting in regular queues.
BKTC president Hemant Dwivedi said the initiative was introduced keeping in mind the dignity, safety and convenience of devotees. "'Elderly and differently-abled devotees visiting the dhams should not be forced to wait for hours like ordinary pilgrims. The committee is committed to making the pilgrimage safer and more comfortable," he said.
Officials said the move is part of broader efforts by the administration and temple authorities to improve pilgrimage management as the number of Char Dham pilgrims continues to rise every year.
The committee believes the new darshan system will significantly benefit thousands of devotees and could become an important model for crowd and pilgrimage management in the future.
Also read