ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra 2026: Separate Darshan Slots Introduced For Elderly, Divyang Devotees At Kedarnath And Badrinath

Dehradun: In a major relief for elderly and differently-abled pilgrims undertaking the Char Dham Yatra, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has decided to introduce separate darshan arrangements for senior citizens and Divyang devotees at the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples.

The new system, being implemented for the first time during the pilgrimage season, aims to reduce the difficulties faced by vulnerable devotees amid the steadily rising rush of pilgrims to the Himalayan shrines.

Under the arrangement, devotees aged above 70 years and differently-abled persons will be provided exclusive darshan slots for 30 minutes each in the morning and evening, allowing them to avoid standing in long queues for hours.

BKTC officials said a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared for the initiative and will soon be implemented at both shrines.

The decision comes as thousands of devotees continue arriving daily for the Char Dham Yatra, often leading to long waiting times and crowding at temple premises. Elderly pilgrims and Divyang devotees have frequently faced health complications due to prolonged standing, exhaustion and low oxygen levels in high-altitude areas such as Kedarnath and Badrinath.