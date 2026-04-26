ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed In Road Accidents In Rajasthan's Sirohi, Kishangarh

The mangled remains of the car following the collision on the Dhibri-Maithipura road in Sirohi. ( ETV Bharat )

Sirohi/Kishangarh: Six people were killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan. A forceful collision between a speeding car and a motorcycle on the Dhibri-Maithipura road under the Mandar police station area of Sirohi on Saturday evening led to the death of three members of the same family and the critical injury to two persons.

Police said four members of the same family were travelling on the motorcycle on Saturday night. Suddenly, a speeding car from the opposite direction slammed violently into it. The impact was so severe that all riders were flung far across the road and sustained critical injuries.

Acting on information provided by passersby, Mandar Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Acharya, ASI Dinesh Rawal and other police personnel rushed to the spot, and the injured were immediately taken to Mandar government hospital.

Acharya said the injured individuals were referred to Palanpur following preliminary treatment. However, doctors pronounced Chhail Kanwar and her two sons, Shripal Singh and Vipul Singh, dead.

Her daughter, Manisha and car driver, Pankaj, are currently undergoing treatment. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for autopsy, and family members have been informed. The damaged vehicles have been seized, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.