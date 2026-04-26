Six Killed In Road Accidents In Rajasthan's Sirohi, Kishangarh
Both mishaps are the outcome of overspeeding, leading to the drivers losing control of their vehicles and crashing into the motorcycles coming from opposite directions.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Sirohi/Kishangarh: Six people were killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan. A forceful collision between a speeding car and a motorcycle on the Dhibri-Maithipura road under the Mandar police station area of Sirohi on Saturday evening led to the death of three members of the same family and the critical injury to two persons.
Police said four members of the same family were travelling on the motorcycle on Saturday night. Suddenly, a speeding car from the opposite direction slammed violently into it. The impact was so severe that all riders were flung far across the road and sustained critical injuries.
Acting on information provided by passersby, Mandar Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Acharya, ASI Dinesh Rawal and other police personnel rushed to the spot, and the injured were immediately taken to Mandar government hospital.
Acharya said the injured individuals were referred to Palanpur following preliminary treatment. However, doctors pronounced Chhail Kanwar and her two sons, Shripal Singh and Vipul Singh, dead.
Her daughter, Manisha and car driver, Pankaj, are currently undergoing treatment. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for autopsy, and family members have been informed. The damaged vehicles have been seized, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.
In the other incident on the Arai-Dadiya road near the SDM office in Kishangarh, an overspeeding vehicle went out of control and crashed into a motorcycle with three riders, leading to their death on the spot.
Police said Hanuman Chaudhary of Kala Talab under the Arai police station limits was travelling to Katsura village on a motorcycle with his maternal aunt, Geeta Devi (38), and her son Bhanwarlal Ghasal (18).
Eyewitnesses said as soon as the motorcycle reached the vicinity of the SDM office, a speeding vehicle from the opposite direction crashed into them. The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely damaged, and all three riders were flung to a considerable distance across the road. They died on the spot.
Confirming the details, Arai police station in-charge Roshanlal Samariya said the police have taken custody of the wrecked vehicle.
"The driver managed to escape the spot amid darkness, and a search operation has been launched to find him. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary of the Government Yagyanarayan Hospital, and a case has been registered against the absconding driver," Smariya added.
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