ETV Bharat / state

Seoni’s Green Chillies Spice Up Dubai As Mumbai Firm Starts Exporting Them Along With Drumsticks

A trial shipment of 1.5 tonnes of green chillies and drumsticks from Seoni ( ETV Bharat )

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): At a supermarket in Dubai, shoppers can now buy green chillies and drumsticks grown in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district. A 1.5-tonne trial shipment of the two vegetables was sent to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and the produce went on sale in Dubai supermarkets on November 20.

The shipment opens a new market for growers in Seoni, where the district horticulture department is working to connect more farmers with overseas buyers. The consignment was prepared under the guidance of Seoni’s Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, with technical support from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The chillies and drumsticks went on sale in Dubai supermarkets on November 20 (ETV Bharat) Mumbai-based Cognify Impex Private Limited procured green chillies from Shivhare Export and Manufacturing and farmers in the district for export to Dubai. “There is considerable scope for agribusiness and agricultural exports in Seoni and the surrounding areas. There is good demand abroad, particularly for produce grown using natural and organic methods,” said company director Jalaj Mohan. Seoni Collector Anju Arun Kumar said the trial consignment of fresh green chillies and drumstick pods, locally known as munga, cleared quality tests and received the required certificates.