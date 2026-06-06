ETV Bharat / state

Senthil Balaji Case: Tamil Nadu Govt Seeks Governor's Permission To Start Proceedings

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has written to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, seeking permission to initiate the next phase of legal proceedings in the case registered against former DMK Minister Senthil Balaji.

Balaji served as the transport minister during the AIADMK regime from 2011 to 2016. During this period, he allegedly illegally collected money from several individuals under the pretext of securing them jobs in the transport department.

Based on complaints filed by the victims against Balaji, his brother Ashok Kumar, and his personal assistants P Shanmugam and M Karthikeyan, the Chennai Central Crime Branch police registered a case with charges of cheating (Section 420), abetment, and violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and arrested Balaji on June 14, 2023. After spending 15 months in prison, he was released in September 2024 following bail granted by the Supreme Court.