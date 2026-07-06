Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji, Brother Skip Summons In TVK MLA Bribery Case; Arrest Likely If Duo Fail To Turn Up
Police had summoned the two to appear in person on July 6 and provide an explanation in the case. However, neither of them turned up.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar failed to appear before the Triplicane Police on Sunday in connection with an alleged cash-for-vote case filed by a ruling party MLA.
Police had summoned the two to appear in person at the Triplicane Police Station on July 6 and provide an explanation in the case. However, neither of them turned up.
According to police sources, Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar are likely to be issued a second summons. A special police team is currently searching for both men. Earlier, lookout notices were issued to airports across the country to prevent the duo from fleeing abroad.
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Sunday adjourned by three weeks the hearing on a petition filed by Ashok Kumar challenging the Enforcement Directorate's lookout notice against him.
A complaint was lodged by Dr N Ilayaraja, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district. According to the complaint, a man identified as Thirunavukkarasu contacted the legislator over the phone, introducing himself as the head of the Indian Political Democrats polling agency. He allegedly claimed that he was speaking on behalf of members of a major political party and wanted to meet the MLA.
When Ilayaraja declined the meeting due to other engagements, Thirunavukkarasu allegedly called again and offered him up to Rs 35 crore to support a proposed resolution against the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
The MLA alleged that he rejected the offer and warned the caller not to contact him again. He further claimed that Thirunavukkarasu threatened him and his family with consequences if he disclosed the matter publicly.
Subsequently, Ilayaraja filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner's office on June 29, seeking action against those who allegedly attempted to bribe and threaten him.
Based on the complaint, Triplicane Police registered a case and launched an investigation. On July 1, police arrested Thirunavukkarasu and Ramesh from Tiruchirappalli and Thiagarajan from Chennai's Medavakkam area. The three were remanded in judicial custody.
During the investigation, police arrested five more persons after the accused allegedly confessed that they had acted at the behest of Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar.
On Saturday, police also arrested Krishna, the driver of Thirunavukkarasu as a key figure in the alleged bargaining operation who had been in contact with several people.
Krishna was taken to the Triplicane Police Station for questioning. With his arrest, the total number of people arrested in the case has risen to nine. The Special Task Force continues its search for Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar as the investigation into the alleged bribery and intimidation case gathers pace.
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