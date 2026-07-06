ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Minister Senthil Balaji, Brother Skip Summons In TVK MLA Bribery Case; Arrest Likely If Duo Fail To Turn Up

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar failed to appear before the Triplicane Police on Sunday in connection with an alleged cash-for-vote case filed by a ruling party MLA.

Police had summoned the two to appear in person at the Triplicane Police Station on July 6 and provide an explanation in the case. However, neither of them turned up.

According to police sources, Senthil Balaji and Ashok Kumar are likely to be issued a second summons. A special police team is currently searching for both men. Earlier, lookout notices were issued to airports across the country to prevent the duo from fleeing abroad.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Sunday adjourned by three weeks the hearing on a petition filed by Ashok Kumar challenging the Enforcement Directorate's lookout notice against him.

A complaint was lodged by Dr N Ilayaraja, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district. According to the complaint, a man identified as Thirunavukkarasu contacted the legislator over the phone, introducing himself as the head of the Indian Political Democrats polling agency. He allegedly claimed that he was speaking on behalf of members of a major political party and wanted to meet the MLA.

When Ilayaraja declined the meeting due to other engagements, Thirunavukkarasu allegedly called again and offered him up to Rs 35 crore to support a proposed resolution against the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.