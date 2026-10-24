ETV Bharat / state

Sentenced In DA Case, Retired DGP Thachankary Moves HC Seeking Permission To Travel To UAE For Employment

Kochi: Retired DGP Tommin Thachankary, who was sentenced to four years of imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking permission to travel abroad to resume employment with a jewellery group in Sharjah.

Justice A Badharudheen considered the petition on Saturday and decided to hear the prosecution before taking a decision. The case was posted to November 2.

Thachankary was sentenced to four years of imprisonment by a Vigilance Court in Kottayam last month for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. He was released from jail after the High Court suspended the sentence, subject to the condition that he should not leave the country without the court's permission.

In his petition, Thachankary said he was employed as an operations manager with a jewellery group in Sharjah and wanted to return to work. He said that he was also a partner in a Dubai-based Pulla Reddy Information Technology Consultants.

He said that he was unable to attend his office for more than a month and if he did not join soon, he would lose his job, which would seriously impact his livelihood. He sought modification of the condition imposed by the High Court while suspending his sentence.