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Sensitive Documents Leaked From Kochi Metro Corporate Office; Police Probe Underway

Internal disputes, workplace rivalries and personal grievances among employees are among possibilities being examined as part of the investigation by Cyber Wing of Keralam Police.

SENSITIVE DOCUMENTS LEAKED KOCHI METRO RAIL LIMITED HQs ERNAKULAM DISTRICT COLLECTOR HIGH LEVEL CONFIDENTIAL DOCS SAFE
The compromised computers are located on the fourth floor of JNI Stadium Metro Station at Kaloor. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 14, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Ernakulam: A security breach has been reported at the corporate office of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), with sensitive documents containing financial transaction details and employee information allegedly leaked from its internal technical systems.

The compromised computers are located on the fourth floor of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium Metro Station at Kaloor, which houses the KMRL headquarters. Following a complaint lodged by KMRL authorities citing concerns over organisational security and employee privacy, Kalamassery Metro Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Documents Sent To Unknown Email

Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka confirmed that documents photocopied at the office were allegedly being automatically sent to an unidentified email address.

The Collector said detailed inquiries were being conducted following multiple complaints about the unusual activity. KMRL officials, however, clarified that no strategic or high-level confidential documents had been compromised and maintained that the situation was under control.

Cyber Wing To Examine Systems

Investigators are examining whether the incident was caused by an external cyberattack or resulted from an internal breach. Police are also looking into the possibility that leaked documents were circulated through WhatsApp groups.

Internal disputes, workplace rivalries and personal grievances among employees are among the possibilities being examined as part of the probe.

The Cyber Wing is expected to inspect the computers, technical infrastructure and peripheral devices at the KMRL headquarters. Investigators will also record statements from senior officials, technical personnel and contractual workers as part of the inquiry.

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TAGGED:

SENSITIVE DOCUMENTS LEAKED
KOCHI METRO RAIL LIMITED HQS
ERNAKULAM DISTRICT COLLECTOR
HIGH LEVEL CONFIDENTIAL DOCS SAFE
SECURITY BREACH AT KOCHI METRO HQS

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