ETV Bharat / state

Sensitive Documents Leaked From Kochi Metro Corporate Office; Police Probe Underway

The compromised computers are located on the fourth floor of JNI Stadium Metro Station at Kaloor. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: A security breach has been reported at the corporate office of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), with sensitive documents containing financial transaction details and employee information allegedly leaked from its internal technical systems.

The compromised computers are located on the fourth floor of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium Metro Station at Kaloor, which houses the KMRL headquarters. Following a complaint lodged by KMRL authorities citing concerns over organisational security and employee privacy, Kalamassery Metro Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Documents Sent To Unknown Email

Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka confirmed that documents photocopied at the office were allegedly being automatically sent to an unidentified email address.

The Collector said detailed inquiries were being conducted following multiple complaints about the unusual activity. KMRL officials, however, clarified that no strategic or high-level confidential documents had been compromised and maintained that the situation was under control.

Cyber Wing To Examine Systems