ETV Bharat / state

Sensational Twist In Daylight PNB Heist In Punjab: Late DSP's Son Arrested As Prime Accused

Jalandhar: In a sensational twist in the April 6, 2026 daylight robbery at the Punjab National Bank branch here, police have arrested a deceased retired DSP's son, the prime accused in the case. Police investigation has revealed how the accused, who was initially drawn towards drugs, ended up in such a high-profile robbery.

The robbery took place at the PNB branch located in Khurla Kingra at around 2:30 PM on Monday when two two-wheeler-borne armed robbers barged inside the bank and looted cash at gunpoint.

Based on the statement of bank employee Vikram Bhagat, a case was registered in Police Station Division No. 7 and an immediate investigation was started.

Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur while addressing a presser on Wednesday said that the main accused arrested by the police is Simranjit Singh alias Amrik Singh, a resident of Green Model Town, Jalandhar. Surprisingly, the arrested accused is being said to be the son of a late retired DSP, she said.

The Police officer said that the revolver used in the offence, three cartridges and Rs 3 lakh of the looted amount have also been recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway regarding the origin and owner of the weapon, she added. It was not immediately clear as to how much cash had been looted from the bank.