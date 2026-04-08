Sensational Twist In Daylight PNB Heist In Punjab: Late DSP's Son Arrested As Prime Accused
Police investigation has revealed how the accused was addicted to drugs after his father's death and ended up in the dark world.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Jalandhar: In a sensational twist in the April 6, 2026 daylight robbery at the Punjab National Bank branch here, police have arrested a deceased retired DSP's son, the prime accused in the case. Police investigation has revealed how the accused, who was initially drawn towards drugs, ended up in such a high-profile robbery.
The robbery took place at the PNB branch located in Khurla Kingra at around 2:30 PM on Monday when two two-wheeler-borne armed robbers barged inside the bank and looted cash at gunpoint.
Based on the statement of bank employee Vikram Bhagat, a case was registered in Police Station Division No. 7 and an immediate investigation was started.
Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur while addressing a presser on Wednesday said that the main accused arrested by the police is Simranjit Singh alias Amrik Singh, a resident of Green Model Town, Jalandhar. Surprisingly, the arrested accused is being said to be the son of a late retired DSP, she said.
The Police officer said that the revolver used in the offence, three cartridges and Rs 3 lakh of the looted amount have also been recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway regarding the origin and owner of the weapon, she added. It was not immediately clear as to how much cash had been looted from the bank.
Serial Criminal Late DSP's Son
According to police records, two cases have already been registered against the accused Singh, including cases of cheating and under the NDPS Act. Currently, the police are continuously conducting raids in search of his absconding accomplice.
Police investigation has revealed that Singh got addicted to drugs after the death of his father. Gradually, he not only started taking drugs, but also joined the business of selling drugs with his friends. The drug trade then pushed him towards the world of crime and finally, he prepared a plan to rob a bank with his friends, police said.
The daylight robbery has also raised serious questions on bank security arrangements.