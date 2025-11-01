Senior Writer Hariharapriya Burns His Awards in Protest Over Lack of Government Support for His Illness
Hariharapriya suffered a heart attack and paid for treatment himself. Despite writing to the authorities requesting medical assistance, the government did not release the grant.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: Hariharapriya, a renowned senior writer in Kannada and a book lover, has expressed his anger by setting fire to his numerous awards, including the Rajyotsava Award. He expressed his anger, stating that despite being ill, no one, including the government, has come to his aid or provided him with financial assistance.
Following this, Kannada and Culture Department Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting that to cover Hariharapriya’s medical treatment costs.
Hariharapriya, who lives in a book house in Malur, Kolar district, was recently hospitalised for a heart attack and had undergone treatment at his own expense. In the wake of his illness, he had written a letter to the government a year ago through the Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority and the Kolar District Administration seeking medical expenses, but the grant was not released.
Frustrated, he burned hundreds of his awards, including the Kannada Rajyotsava Award (1999), Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Award (2000), Kempegowda Award (2011), Honorary Doctorate, and Karnataka Cultural Ambassador Award (2016).
After this was reported in the media, Minister of Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about it.
In his letter, Minister Tangadagi first noted that Hariharapriya is suffering from ill health. Subsequently, he requested that the government cover the medical expenses related to Hariharapriya’s heart surgery. The concerned authorities should now be instructed to examine this request and pay the medical expenses from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Speaking about this, Hariharpriya said, "Despite suffering from a heart problem, no one came to my aid. I am being ignored. I have been treated for a heart problem at Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru. The doctors have inserted two stents. The medical expenses for this treatment are Rs 4.5 lakh. I had appealed to the government to bear this. But there has been no response from the government."
"I do not have a house to live in. There is no space to keep the books in the library. I had also requested that the government pay attention to this. Not only the Chief Minister, but also the Prime Minister should know about this matter," Hariharpriya expressed dissatisfaction.
