Senior Writer Hariharapriya Burns His Awards in Protest Over Lack of Government Support for His Illness

After getting no help, Hariharapriya burned away many awards. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Hariharapriya, a renowned senior writer in Kannada and a book lover, has expressed his anger by setting fire to his numerous awards, including the Rajyotsava Award. He expressed his anger, stating that despite being ill, no one, including the government, has come to his aid or provided him with financial assistance.

Following this, Kannada and Culture Department Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting that to cover Hariharapriya’s medical treatment costs.

Hariharapriya, who lives in a book house in Malur, Kolar district, was recently hospitalised for a heart attack and had undergone treatment at his own expense. In the wake of his illness, he had written a letter to the government a year ago through the Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority and the Kolar District Administration seeking medical expenses, but the grant was not released.

Frustrated, he burned hundreds of his awards, including the Kannada Rajyotsava Award (1999), Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Award (2000), Kempegowda Award (2011), Honorary Doctorate, and Karnataka Cultural Ambassador Award (2016).