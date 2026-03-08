ETV Bharat / state

Senior Tigress T-20 Dies At 18 In Pench Tiger Reserve; Forest Officials Pay Tribute

By Mahendra Rai

Seoni: A senior tigress of Pench Tiger Reserve, popularly known as "Langdi Baghin" (Lame Tigress), has died at the age of around 18 years, forest officials said on Saturday. The tigress, identified as T-20 (PN-20), was found dead in the reserve, bringing an end to the life of one of the oldest and most well-known big cats in the park.

Officials from the forest department, including the Chief Conservator of Forests in Seoni, paid tribute to the tigress. As per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a post-mortem was conducted by senior wildlife and local veterinarians. After completing the formalities, the tigress was cremated with full respect by the reserve management.

According to officials, the tigress was discovered near Munara Camp in the Karmajhiri Range of the reserve at around 10.30 am. The death was attributed to old age and physical weakness. The tigress had become very weak in recent months and was no longer able to hunt on her own.

Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, Dev Prasad J, said that the tigress was born in 2008 and was among the most senior big cats in the reserve. He added that T-20 was last seen by tourists on March 6, 2026. In recent times, she had been surviving by feeding on prey left behind by other animals as her health had deteriorated.