ETV Bharat / state

DRDO Senior Scientist Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru; Police Probe Work-Related Stress

Bengaluru: A senior scientist of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), which operates under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on the evening of October 21 at an apartment complex in Seegehalli. The deceased has been identified as Sharad Katiyar (47), a senior scientist (Grade 'F') at the ADA.

According to the police, Katiyar died after jumping from the staircase on the fourth floor of the apartment building.

He was working in the ADA's programming division and resided in Seegehalli with his family. According to a complaint filed by his family with the police, Katiyar had been suffering from severe work-related stress and depression for over a month.

He had been seeking medical treatment and counseling for these issues. Although doctors had confirmed that he was exhibiting symptoms of depression, the pressure he faced at his workplace did not abate, the family said.

On October 21, the day the tragedy occurred, he had visited NIMHANS hospital for medication. In the evening, between approximately 7:30 pm and 8 pm, Katiyar jumped from the fourth-floor staircase of the apartment complex and sustained severe injuries.