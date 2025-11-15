Senior Maoist Leaders In Touch With Telangana Police For Likely Mass Surrender
Talks of surrender with Telangana state committee members Koyyada Sambayya alias Azad and Appasi Narayana alias Ramesh are said to have reached the final stage.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: A large-scale surrender is expected within the Maoist ranks in Telangana, as according to reliable sources, a major group of Maoist cadre is preparing to lay down arms under the leadership of Telangana state committee member Koyyada Sambayya alias Azad. Another senior leader, Appasi Narayana alias Ramesh, is also reported to be part of this move.
Information suggests that Azad and Ramesh have already established contact with the Telangana Police through intermediaries. Talks about the surrender of the senior leaders, along with nearly 20 members of the divisional and area committees, are said to have reached the final stage, which is likely to be officially announced on Wednesday.
It has also been reported that another senior leader from the Maoist Telangana state committee may surrender along with them. Presently, around 64 Maoists from Telangana remain underground, and the upcoming surrender is expected to bring many of them back into mainstream society.
Azad: Hiding for Nearly Three Decades
Azad, a native of Moddulagudem in Govindaraopet mandal of Mulugu, has been underground since 1995. While serving as a member of the state committee, he functioned as the secretary of the Bhadradri Kothagudem–Alluri Seetharamaraju (BK–ASR) divisional committee.
After the death of state committee secretary Haribhushan, a strong competition emerged between Azad and fellow member Bade Chokkarao alias Damodar for the leadership position. During that period, the Telangana committee continued under the leadership of Chandranna. Recently, Damodar was appointed as the state committee secretary. Azad carries a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head.
Ramesh: Technical Team In-charge
Ramesh, who hails from the FCI area in Ramagundam mandal of Peddapalli district, has been underground since 1999. He began his Maoist journey as a squad member in the undivided Karimnagar district and gradually rose to the position of divisional committee member (DCM).
During the reorganisation process of the Maoists after the formation of Telangana, he served in the JMWP divisional committee. He is currently the technical team member in charge of the Telangana state committee, with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.
