Senior Maoist Leaders In Touch With Telangana Police For Likely Mass Surrender

Hyderabad: A large-scale surrender is expected within the Maoist ranks in Telangana, as according to reliable sources, a major group of Maoist cadre is preparing to lay down arms under the leadership of Telangana state committee member Koyyada Sambayya alias Azad. Another senior leader, Appasi Narayana alias Ramesh, is also reported to be part of this move.

Information suggests that Azad and Ramesh have already established contact with the Telangana Police through intermediaries. Talks about the surrender of the senior leaders, along with nearly 20 members of the divisional and area committees, are said to have reached the final stage, which is likely to be officially announced on Wednesday.

It has also been reported that another senior leader from the Maoist Telangana state committee may surrender along with them. Presently, around 64 Maoists from Telangana remain underground, and the upcoming surrender is expected to bring many of them back into mainstream society.

Azad: Hiding for Nearly Three Decades

Azad, a native of Moddulagudem in Govindaraopet mandal of Mulugu, has been underground since 1995. While serving as a member of the state committee, he functioned as the secretary of the Bhadradri Kothagudem–Alluri Seetharamaraju (BK–ASR) divisional committee.