Senior Kashmir Journalist Tariq Bhat Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 54

According to family sources, Bhat complained of chest pain at his residence early today morning and was taken to the hospital where he succumbed.

Senior Kashmir Journalist Tariq Bhat (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 4, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Srinagar: Senior Kashmiri journalist and J&K Bureau Chief of 'The Week' Tariq Bhat passed away here on Tuesday following a heart attack, family sources said. He was 54.

According to the sources, Bhat complained of chest pain at his residence and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival passed away at 7:30 am.

He was later laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Dalgate area of the city where a huge crowd of people including those from the local media fraternity participted in his Nimazi Jinazah.

