ETV Bharat / state

Senior Kashmir Journalist Tariq Bhat Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 54

Srinagar: Senior Kashmiri journalist and J&K Bureau Chief of 'The Week' Tariq Bhat passed away here on Tuesday following a heart attack, family sources said. He was 54.

According to the sources, Bhat complained of chest pain at his residence and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival passed away at 7:30 am.