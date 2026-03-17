ETV Bharat / state

Senior JD(U) Leader And Minister Ashok Choudhary Roots For Nitish's Son Nishant As Next Bihar CM

JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar during a meeting with party MLAs and workers at the party office in Patna on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 ( File/IANS )

By Dev Raj 3 Min Read

Patna: Who will be the next chief minister of Bihar? Ask senior Janata Dal (United) leader and rural works minister Ashok Choudhary and he will point towards the present chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar. Fielding questions from media persons on whether Nishant was being primed for the deputy chief minister’s position, Ashok set the political pot boiling with his reactions. “Why are you limiting him (Nishant) only to the deputy chief minister’s post? The sky is the limit. He can go anywhere. He can become anything anywhere in future,” he said. As direct questions about whether Nitish’s son could become chief minister were lobbed at him, the JD(U) leader retorted: “Why can’t he become so?” The minister, currently visiting Delhi, also used the opportunity to take a jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working president and Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav by adding, “If a ninth-fail person can claim to become the chief minister of this state, why cannot a man who has studied engineering become so.” When contacted by ETV Bharat on Tuesday regarding the ‘million-dollar questions,’ Ashok said: “The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners will sit together and discuss who will be the next chief minister. It will be finalised by all of us. Right now, Nitish is the chief minister, and he has to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha member next month.” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar (second from right) officially joined Janata Dal United (JDU) in a princely ceremony at the party headquarters in the state capital on Sunday. (Screengrab/PTI Video)