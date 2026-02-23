ETV Bharat / state

Senior IRS Officer Accused Of Raping Woman in Official Residence In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been booked for allegedly raping a 38-year-old married woman at his official residence in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

A case has been registered against the officer at Saheed Nagar police station based on a complaint filed by the woman. The complainant alleged that the officer also made her objectionable photographs viral.

Police said the accused is posted in GST and Central Excise, Bhubaneswar zone and is absconding since the victim lodged a complaint on February 20. In the complaint, the woman alleged that the officer’s cousin sister had insisted to accompany her to his official residence in Saheed Nagar on January 15. “After we reached the officer’s official residence, his cousin and wife left for the market,” the victim stated in her complaint.