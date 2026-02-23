Senior IRS Officer Accused Of Raping Woman in Official Residence In Odisha's Bhubaneswar
Published : February 23, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been booked for allegedly raping a 38-year-old married woman at his official residence in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.
A case has been registered against the officer at Saheed Nagar police station based on a complaint filed by the woman. The complainant alleged that the officer also made her objectionable photographs viral.
Police said the accused is posted in GST and Central Excise, Bhubaneswar zone and is absconding since the victim lodged a complaint on February 20. In the complaint, the woman alleged that the officer’s cousin sister had insisted to accompany her to his official residence in Saheed Nagar on January 15. “After we reached the officer’s official residence, his cousin and wife left for the market,” the victim stated in her complaint.
The woman claimed that the accused showed her an objectionable photograph of her and threatened to make it viral. He then reportedly raped her and warned not to disclose the matter to anyone.
The victim alleged that the officer compelled her to visit his quarter on different occasions by threatening to post her photographs on social media. As the victim did not agree to the officer's demands, he circulated the obscene photographs on social media. On Sunday, police recorded the victim's statement under section 180 of BNSS.
Sources said police are probing how the officer got her obscene photographs. Police said the officer went on leave on Friday and his mobile phone is also switched off. Meanwhile, police said an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer appointed to lead the probe.
