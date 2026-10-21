ETV Bharat / state

Senior IPS Officers To Oversee Durga Idol Immersion Process In Kolkata, Other Places

Kolkata: As the festive season draws to a close, the West Bengal police have implemented special measures to ensure that the immersion is carried out in an orderly and safe manner.

For this purpose, specific responsibilities have been assigned to 18 senior IPS officers to oversee law and order and manage crowds in Kolkata, Howrah, Barrackpore and Chandannagar.

Of them, 12 have been stationed in Kolkata alone. A notification in this regard was issued by the state police late Tuesday night, stating that IPS-rank officers will supervise the immersion, which will take place in different parts from Dashami on Wednesday till October 24.

Sources said the special surveillance will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, a team of experienced IPS officers, including Gaurav Sharma, Soma Das Mitra, Rashid Munir Khan, Akash Magharia, Sureshkumar Chadive, and Dhritiman Sarkar, will oversee security at key locations from October 21 to 23.

In the second phase, a separate team of senior IPS officers, including Praveenkumar Tripathi, Imran Wahab, Shis Ram Jhajharia, Soumya Roy, Parijat Biswas, and Siddharth Dhapola, will supervise security parameters on October 22 and 24.

IPS officer Indra Chakraborty will supervise the immersion on October 21 and 23 in Howrah Police District. Avaru Rabindranath will be in charge in Howrah on October 22 and 24. Palash Chandra Dhali and Duteeman Bhattacharya have been given the responsibility for the Barrackpore Police District. Abhijit Banerjee and Sandeep Mandal have been given the responsibility in Chandannagar.