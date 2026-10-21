Senior IPS Officers To Oversee Durga Idol Immersion Process In Kolkata, Other Places
A notification in this regard was issued late Tuesday night assigning responsibilities to 18 IPS officers, of whom 12 have been stationed in Kolkata alone.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Kolkata: As the festive season draws to a close, the West Bengal police have implemented special measures to ensure that the immersion is carried out in an orderly and safe manner.
For this purpose, specific responsibilities have been assigned to 18 senior IPS officers to oversee law and order and manage crowds in Kolkata, Howrah, Barrackpore and Chandannagar.
Of them, 12 have been stationed in Kolkata alone. A notification in this regard was issued by the state police late Tuesday night, stating that IPS-rank officers will supervise the immersion, which will take place in different parts from Dashami on Wednesday till October 24.
Sources said the special surveillance will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, a team of experienced IPS officers, including Gaurav Sharma, Soma Das Mitra, Rashid Munir Khan, Akash Magharia, Sureshkumar Chadive, and Dhritiman Sarkar, will oversee security at key locations from October 21 to 23.
In the second phase, a separate team of senior IPS officers, including Praveenkumar Tripathi, Imran Wahab, Shis Ram Jhajharia, Soumya Roy, Parijat Biswas, and Siddharth Dhapola, will supervise security parameters on October 22 and 24.
IPS officer Indra Chakraborty will supervise the immersion on October 21 and 23 in Howrah Police District. Avaru Rabindranath will be in charge in Howrah on October 22 and 24. Palash Chandra Dhali and Duteeman Bhattacharya have been given the responsibility for the Barrackpore Police District. Abhijit Banerjee and Sandeep Mandal have been given the responsibility in Chandannagar.
Additional police forces will be deployed along the key routes used for immersion. Furthermore, these IPS officers will maintain direct supervision over the entire process to prevent any untoward incidents.
On October 17, 19 visitors were killed in a stampede in the Chorebagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal in central Kolkata. Eyewitnesses claimed the stampede was due to sudden rain. It is also alleged that panic spread after announcements were made by the puja organisers.
Kolkata Police have already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident, and seven people have been arrested in connection with it.
Since the stampede, the administration has been extra cautious about pujas in the city and adjacent areas. While surveillance is being carried out at popular puja pandals, additional arrangements have been made to control the crowd, as the government is being careful to ensure that no untoward situation arises during the immersion process.
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