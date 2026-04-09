ETV Bharat / state

Senior IAS Officer Removed As Election Observer After 'Argument' With CEC

Lucknow: A high-level virtual meeting convened by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections saw a heated exchange between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and senior IAS officer Anurag Yadav on Wednesday. The alleged clash led to the latter’s removal from his post as General Observer for the Cooch Behar South Assembly constituency

Anurag Yadav, a 2000-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and currently serving at the rank of Principal Secretary, had been appointed as the General Observer for the Cooch Behar South.

The alleged clash happened during a virtual meeting held in Kolkata on April 8, which was attended by 294 election observers.

According to sources, the Chief Election Commissioner sought basic information from Yadav regarding his assigned constituency, including the number of polling stations. When Yadav reportedly took some time to provide the details, Kumar allegedly told him to “go back home.” In response, Yadav objected and said, “You cannot behave like this with us. We have given 25 years to the IAS service. You cannot speak to us in this manner.”