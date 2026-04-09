Senior IAS Officer Removed As Election Observer After 'Argument' With CEC
The clash happened during a virtual meeting on April 8, which was attended by 294 election observers.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Lucknow: A high-level virtual meeting convened by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections saw a heated exchange between Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and senior IAS officer Anurag Yadav on Wednesday. The alleged clash led to the latter’s removal from his post as General Observer for the Cooch Behar South Assembly constituency
Anurag Yadav, a 2000-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and currently serving at the rank of Principal Secretary, had been appointed as the General Observer for the Cooch Behar South.
The alleged clash happened during a virtual meeting held in Kolkata on April 8, which was attended by 294 election observers.
According to sources, the Chief Election Commissioner sought basic information from Yadav regarding his assigned constituency, including the number of polling stations. When Yadav reportedly took some time to provide the details, Kumar allegedly told him to “go back home.” In response, Yadav objected and said, “You cannot behave like this with us. We have given 25 years to the IAS service. You cannot speak to us in this manner.”
The Election Commission observed the delay in response as Yadav’s negligence and removed him from the observer post with immediate effect and appointed a replacement. The EC stressed a zero-tolerance policy. Officials said that Cooch Behar is a sensitive region with a history of electoral violence, and so it requires heightened vigilance and preparedness from all observers.
The issue soon took a political turn as Uday Bhanu Chib, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, alleged that the action shows “high-handedness” and political bias. He accused the Chief Election Commissioner of undermining the dignity of an honest officer. Chib said that the removal shows that officials who did not align with the ruling establishment could face punitive action. However, these allegations are political statements and have not been substantiated by the Election Commission.
The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases, and the Commission had earlier issued instructions to all observers to remain fully informed about their respective constituencies. After the removal, Anurag Yadav will return to his parent cadre in Uttar Pradesh.
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