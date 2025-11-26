Senior IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi's Death In Karnataka Road Accident Sparks Grief In Ramdurg, CM Condoles
Published : November 26, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST
Belagavi: The death of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and managing director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited (KSMCL), Mahantesh Bilagi, in a road accident, has shocked his relatives and colleagues with a pall of gloom descending on his hometown in Ramdurg of Belagavi district.
Bilagi was among four persons killed when their car overturned near Gounalli Cross on the outskirts of Jewargi in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. He died at a private hospital in Kalaburagi during treatment. The deceased included Bilagi's relatives, Shankar Bilagi, Iranna Bilagi and Iranna Shirsangi while his car driver Raju, who is in critical condition, is undergoing treatment.
Bilagi's mortal remains reached his hometown in Ramdurg this morning in an ambulance from Kalaburagi. His relatives, friends, and neighbours gathered in front of his house to console the grieving family.
Bilagi is survived by his wife Rekha, daughter Chaitanya, brother Siddappa, and sister. His mortal remains will be kept at the Panchagatti school premises in Ramdurg for people to pay their respects.
Mourning his demise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Bilagi’s death has caused him immense grief. “He had rendered honest service as the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayats in several districts and as a District Collector. Mahantesh had left his mark of efficiency everywhere he carried out his duties,” the CM said.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar described him as an "efficient officer, who was renowned for his public service initiatives." He called Bilagi's death an "irreplaceable loss to society."
Karnataka minister of forest, ecology and environment Eshwara Khandre in a statement, said the changes Bilagi introduced in the sectors of development, education, health, rural development and transparent governance in Bidar district are highly commendable. His service to society will always be remembered and his departure is an irreparable loss to the administration and people.
"His death has come as a major shock for us. The entire Ramdurg is in grief. Bilagi hailed from a very poor family, he studied very hard and became an IAS officer. He provided financial assistance to many poor students to help their pursue their studies. His father died at a young age and his mother raised him with great difficulty," said S M Sakri, retired principal of C S Bembalagi College, Ramdurga.
Bilagi's friend and colleague, Shivanand Kapashi, said, "The incident is truly unbelievable. We are all very sad. We are unable to digest the news of his death. He had a rare zest for life. A true devotee of Basavatatva and a good orator, he used to give inspiring speeches to the youth. Also, he used to guide Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) and IAS aspirants."
He bagged a gold medal in sociology in his graduation and then won a gold medal in MA English from Karnataka University, Dharwad. Selected in the 2012 batch, he started his career as Dharwad AC. He had served as Special Land Acquisition Officer in Dharwad KIADB, Davanagere AC, Haveri ZP Deputy Secretary, Bidar ZP CEO, Davanagere District Collector, BESCOM MD, and was currently working as the Managing Director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation.
