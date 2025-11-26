ETV Bharat / state

Senior IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi's Death In Karnataka Road Accident Sparks Grief In Ramdurg, CM Condoles

Belagavi: The death of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and managing director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited (KSMCL), Mahantesh Bilagi, in a road accident, has shocked his relatives and colleagues with a pall of gloom descending on his hometown in Ramdurg of Belagavi district.

Bilagi was among four persons killed when their car overturned near Gounalli Cross on the outskirts of Jewargi in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. He died at a private hospital in Kalaburagi during treatment. The deceased included Bilagi's relatives, Shankar Bilagi, Iranna Bilagi and Iranna Shirsangi while his car driver Raju, who is in critical condition, is undergoing treatment.

Bilagi's mortal remains reached his hometown in Ramdurg this morning in an ambulance from Kalaburagi. His relatives, friends, and neighbours gathered in front of his house to console the grieving family.

Bilagi is survived by his wife Rekha, daughter Chaitanya, brother Siddappa, and sister. His mortal remains will be kept at the Panchagatti school premises in Ramdurg for people to pay their respects.

Mourning his demise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Bilagi’s death has caused him immense grief. “He had rendered honest service as the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayats in several districts and as a District Collector. Mahantesh had left his mark of efficiency everywhere he carried out his duties,” the CM said.