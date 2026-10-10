ETV Bharat / state

Senior Congress Leader Deepak Babaria Dies At 75; Party Mourns 'Irreplaceable Loss'

Ahmedabad: Senior Gujarat Congress leader and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Deepak Babaria died at a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 75.

Babaria had been ailing since suffering a stroke in 2020. His death cast a pall of gloom over the Congress party, where he held several key organisational positions and played a crucial role in strengthening the party’s presence at both the state and national levels. His last rites will be performed this afternoon at the Ellisbridge crematorium.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi termed Babaria’s death as “extremely heartbreaking” and an “irreplaceable loss” to the party.

“His dedication to the organisation and his contribution to strengthening the party will always be remembered. In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to his family members, colleagues, and supporters. Heartfelt tribute and salutations to Deepak ji," he posted on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Randeep Surjewala and Amit Chavda also expressed grief over Babaria’s death and paid tribute to him.

Taking to X, Kharge wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former AICC General Secretary Shri Deepak Babaria ji. A dedicated Congressman known for his simplicity, sincerity and unwavering commitment to Congress ideology, he began his political journey by championing the rights of workers and raising his voice for labour and trade unions.”

Congress chief termed Babaria’s demise a “profound loss” to the party and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.