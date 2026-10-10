Senior Congress Leader Deepak Babaria Dies At 75; Party Mourns 'Irreplaceable Loss'
Senior Gujarat Congress leader Deepak Babaria passed away Saturday after a prolonged illness, drawing widespread tributes from party leadership for his dedication to the organisation.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST|
Updated : October 10, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Senior Gujarat Congress leader and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Deepak Babaria died at a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 75.
Babaria had been ailing since suffering a stroke in 2020. His death cast a pall of gloom over the Congress party, where he held several key organisational positions and played a crucial role in strengthening the party’s presence at both the state and national levels. His last rites will be performed this afternoon at the Ellisbridge crematorium.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi termed Babaria’s death as “extremely heartbreaking” and an “irreplaceable loss” to the party.
“His dedication to the organisation and his contribution to strengthening the party will always be remembered. In this difficult time, I express my deepest condolences to his family members, colleagues, and supporters. Heartfelt tribute and salutations to Deepak ji," he posted on X.
Deeply saddened by the passing of former AICC General Secretary Shri Deepak Babaria ji. A dedicated Congressman known for his simplicity, sincerity and unwavering commitment to Congress ideology, he began his political journey by championing the rights of workers and raising his voice for labour and trade unions. His demise is a profound loss to the Congress party. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in this hour of grief.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 10, 2026
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Randeep Surjewala and Amit Chavda also expressed grief over Babaria’s death and paid tribute to him.
Taking to X, Kharge wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former AICC General Secretary Shri Deepak Babaria ji. A dedicated Congressman known for his simplicity, sincerity and unwavering commitment to Congress ideology, he began his political journey by championing the rights of workers and raising his voice for labour and trade unions.”
Congress chief termed Babaria’s demise a “profound loss” to the party and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.
In a social media post, Surjewala said, “We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”
Chavda said Babaria’s “dedication and contribution to the organisation will always be remembered”. “My deepest condolences to his family and Congress members.”
Other party leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Paresh Dhanani also expressed grief over Babaria's passing. They highlighted Babaria’s leadership and termed him a responsible leader.
“He always adhered to the party's ideology; I had the opportunity to work alongside him. When I was the AICC in-charge for Bihar, Delhi, and Haryana, he was working in various capacities. When I became the Congress President, I held charge of both Delhi and Haryana, and subsequently, the responsibility was handed over to Deepak Babaria,” Gohil wrote.
Babaria’s death comes days after another Congress leader and Amreli stalwart Veerji Thummar passed away following an illness. The back-to-back losses have left the Gujarat Congress mourning two experienced leaders within a short span.
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