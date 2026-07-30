Senior Doctor Arrested In Maharashtra Over Alleged Illegal Sex Determination, Abortion Racket
The accused, Dr Chandrakant Gunda Gaikwad, was detained after police raided Pratima Hospital on Kadamwadi Road in Karvir.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 11:11 PM IST
Kolhapur: Police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district have arrested a retired senior government doctor accused of carrying out hundreds of unlawful abortions over the years.
The accused, Dr Chandrakant Gunda Gaikwad, was detained after police raided Pratima Hospital on Kadamwadi Road in Karvir. During preliminary interrogation, he allegedly admitted to performing around 200 to 250 illegal abortions, police said.
The accused had previously served in several senior government medical positions. The alleged offences are reported to have taken place in the home district of Maharashtra's Health and Medical Education Minister.
The operation was launched on the directions of Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Nilotpal as part of a drive to dismantle illegal prenatal sex determination and abortion networks along with Additional Superintendent of Police Annasaheb Jadhav,
According to police, the investigation began after the arrest of Swapnil Patil during a raid at a lodge in Kalamba. During questioning, he allegedly disclosed that a woman identified as Ashwini Shinde acted as an agent by referring pregnant women, who had allegedly learned they were carrying female foetuses, to Dr Gaikwad for abortions at Pratima Hospital.
Based on the information, Police Inspector Ravindra Kalamkar deployed a decoy patient to the hospital. Police alleged that Dr Gaikwad admitted the decoy patient without completing mandatory legal documentation. He allegedly examined the patient using a portable ultrasound machine, prepared for an abortion procedure and administered abortion medication.
Officers then raided the hospital and apprehended the doctor. Police seized a portable sonography machine, abortion medicines and other medical equipment from the premises.
Dr Gaikwad previously served as Civil Surgeon in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, and Beed districts. He also worked as Additional Superintendent at Mumbai's St. George Hospital and retired as an Assistant Director from Pune.
A case has been registered at Karvir Police Station under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.
Police said that during the arrest process, Dr Gaikwad's health deteriorated and he was admitted to the CPR Hospital in Kolhapur for treatment.
The allegations are based on the police investigation. The case is under investigation, and the accused has not been convicted of the charges.
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