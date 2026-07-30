ETV Bharat / state

Senior Doctor Arrested In Maharashtra Over Alleged Illegal Sex Determination, Abortion Racket

Kolhapur: Police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district have arrested a retired senior government doctor accused of carrying out hundreds of unlawful abortions over the years.

The accused, Dr Chandrakant Gunda Gaikwad, was detained after police raided Pratima Hospital on Kadamwadi Road in Karvir. During preliminary interrogation, he allegedly admitted to performing around 200 to 250 illegal abortions, police said.

The accused had previously served in several senior government medical positions. The alleged offences are reported to have taken place in the home district of Maharashtra's Health and Medical Education Minister.

The operation was launched on the directions of Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Nilotpal as part of a drive to dismantle illegal prenatal sex determination and abortion networks along with Additional Superintendent of Police Annasaheb Jadhav,

According to police, the investigation began after the arrest of Swapnil Patil during a raid at a lodge in Kalamba. During questioning, he allegedly disclosed that a woman identified as Ashwini Shinde acted as an agent by referring pregnant women, who had allegedly learned they were carrying female foetuses, to Dr Gaikwad for abortions at Pratima Hospital.

Based on the information, Police Inspector Ravindra Kalamkar deployed a decoy patient to the hospital. Police alleged that Dr Gaikwad admitted the decoy patient without completing mandatory legal documentation. He allegedly examined the patient using a portable ultrasound machine, prepared for an abortion procedure and administered abortion medication.