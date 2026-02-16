Senior Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal joins Raijor Dal
Mandal, who represents Goalpara West constituency, joined the Raijor Dal in the presence of its chief Akhil Gogoi.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Guwahati: Three-time Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on Monday joined another opposition party, Raijor Dal, just months ahead of the state assembly elections. The development comes hours after state Congress' former president Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the party, which was claimed to have been withdrawn by AICC General Secretary (in-charge of Assam) Jitendra Singh.
Mandal, who represents Goalpara West constituency, joined the Raijor Dal in presence of its chief Akhil Gogoi. "I am happy to join the growing Raijor Dal under Gogoi. I am looking forward to strengthening his hands as a simple worker," Mandal said at the joining function.
He said it is a very big and important day for his life as he has got a "new identity" from now on. An Assam Congress spokesperson told PTI that Mandal has not yet submitted any resignation letter to the party. The Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April this year, with vote counting expected in May.
Commenting on the joining, Independent legislator Gogoi said: "Mandal is a very active, aware and experienced MLA. I have seen in the last five years that Mandal is one of the few MLAs raising a voice against injustice and for the unity of Hindus and Muslims."
Along with Mandal, the Chief Advisor of All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU) Dulal Chandra Barua also joined the Raijor Dal at the programme.
"The joining of these two leaders has strengthened our party before the assembly elections. People are united to bid adieu to the BJP. It is the call of the time to give relief to the people by defeating the ruling BJP," Gogoi said. He further claimed that several leaders from the ruling alliance parties BJP and AGP will join the Raijor Dal in the coming days.
"I cannot reveal much at this moment. I can only say that two BJP MLAs from Upper Assam will join the Raijor Dal," Gogoi said. Elections to the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam are likely to be held in March-April this year.
Presently, the ruling BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly is 64, while its allies AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven and BPF has three members. In the opposition camp, the Congress' strength is 26, while AIUDF has 15 members and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is one Independent legislator also.
