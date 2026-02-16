ETV Bharat / state

Senior Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal joins Raijor Dal

Senior Congress leader and Goalpara West MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal with others join Raijor Dal during a joining function, in Guwahati on Monday. President of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi also present. ( ANI )

Guwahati: Three-time Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on Monday joined another opposition party, Raijor Dal, just months ahead of the state assembly elections. The development comes hours after state Congress' former president Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the party, which was claimed to have been withdrawn by AICC General Secretary (in-charge of Assam) Jitendra Singh.

Mandal, who represents Goalpara West constituency, joined the Raijor Dal in presence of its chief Akhil Gogoi. "I am happy to join the growing Raijor Dal under Gogoi. I am looking forward to strengthening his hands as a simple worker," Mandal said at the joining function.

He said it is a very big and important day for his life as he has got a "new identity" from now on. An Assam Congress spokesperson told PTI that Mandal has not yet submitted any resignation letter to the party. The Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies are likely to take place in March-April this year, with vote counting expected in May.

Commenting on the joining, Independent legislator Gogoi said: "Mandal is a very active, aware and experienced MLA. I have seen in the last five years that Mandal is one of the few MLAs raising a voice against injustice and for the unity of Hindus and Muslims."